It’s the classic question in baseball: Can good pitching stop good hitting?
In The Daily’s Favorite Player of the Year in the 2000s contest, the Class 5A-7A baseball division heads to the semifinals with a hitter, Hartselle’s Brett Blackwood, appearing to be the man to beat.
Blackwood, who played in college at Alabama-Birmingham, got the most votes in the first round with 620.
Right behind Blackwood are two pitchers who were almost impossible to beat in high school. Decatur’s Tanner Burns was second with 560 votes. Hartselle’s Garrett Wade was third with 527. They were teammates at Auburn for the last two seasons.
So can Burns or Wade overtake Blackwood?
Don’t discount the other five former Players of the Year who have advanced to the semifinals. They are Hartselle’s Trai Meadows, Lawrence County’s Brad Hand and Ryan Bowerman, Austin’s Ty Chancelor and Ardmore’s Cody Reed. All eight semifinalists had a strong following in the first round.
Voting in the semifinals begins today. First round votes do not carry over to the semifinals.
For this round the players are divided into two groups. You can vote in each group once a day. The three players with the most votes advance to the finals.
The semifinal round for Class 5A-7A softball starts Thursday. On Friday, it’s Class 1A-4A baseball. Then on Sunday it will be Class 1A-4A softball.
So let us know your favorites by casting your votes. You do not need an online subscription to be able to vote, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.