If there’s going to be some competition, it helps to have star power.
In this competition it’s “Starr” power from Speake’s Starr Orr.
She’s one of three finalists in The Daily’s favorite Player of the Year in the small school category. Voting begins online today at decaturdaily.com and continues for four days.
Orr was a three-time Daily Player of the Year in 2002-2004. She is joined in the final three by Falkville’s Christy Ferguson (1990) and Speake’s Rosslon Horton (1995-1996).
The fact that Speake has two girls who advanced to the finals after two rounds is pretty remarkable considering the school has not had a high school basketball program since 2009.
Then again considering what the program did during the time Horton and Orr played there, it’s understandable. In Horton's final two seasons, the Bobcats went to the Elite Eight in 1995 and the Final Four in 1996.
In Orr’s last three years, the Bobcats had three trips to the Northwest Regional. They lost in the finals twice, including an epic game in 2004 won by Hazlewood, 102-91
The boys finalists are East Lawrence’s Kenneth Owens (1982), Hatton’s Chad Steadman (1993) and West Morgan’s Tim Thomas (1978).
Owens played on East Lawrence’s first area championship team that advanced to the Elite Eight in Tuscaloosa in 1982. Steadman was a first-team All-State selection in 1993.
Thomas played on West Morgan’s 1977 team that advanced to the Elite Eight in Tuscaloosa. He was an All-Tournament selection in 1977 and a first-team All-State selection in 1978. He later starred at Ole Miss.
Online voting begins today at decaturdaily.com to determine the winner for the boys and girls. Go to the home page and scroll down to the voting prompt. You can vote in each group one time per day. Voting will be open for four days.
This contest is not to determine the best player, but instead the most popular through the online voting.
