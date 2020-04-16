The votes are in, and now it’s on to the next round.
Eight softball teams and eight baseball teams remain in the online contest to select the favorite softball and baseball uniforms in The Daily’s coverage area.
The contest started April 5 with 20 softball teams and 19 baseball teams.
The eight softball teams that advanced are Danville, Decatur, Brewer, Athens, Ardmore, Elkmont, Hatton and Athens Bible.
The eight baseball teams that advanced are Brewer, Athens, East Lawrence, Ardmore, Elkmont, Athens Bible, East Limestone and Lindsay Lane.
Voting begins today for the first softball group. It starts Friday for the first baseball group. Voting starts Sunday for the final softball and baseball groups. Voting in each group goes for three days. You can vote once per day in each group. The three teams with the most votes in softball and baseball advance to the finals.
If first-round numbers mean anything, Danville might be the favorite in softball after leading with 735 votes. That was over 200 votes more than second-place Brewer.
The voting in baseball showed that every vote really can make a difference. Brewer made it into the final eight by one vote.
Evidently some schools have an organized effort to advance their teams. Brewer, Athens, Ardmore, Athens Bible and Elkmont have both their softball and baseball teams in the second round.
It also looks like there is strong competition between schools in Limestone County. Four of the eight softball teams and six of the eight baseball teams are from Limestone County.
So let us know what you like by casting your votes. You do not need an online subscription to be able to vote, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
