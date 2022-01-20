MOULTON — The Lawrence County basketball tournament — at least the one that Royal Carpenter fell in love with — died in 2009 when the school system closed three high schools.
He said the tournament he has learned to love since, is “on its death bed” and he worries that its final hurrah could be this week when teams assemble at Hatton.
“You can’t do a good tournament with three teams,” Carpenter said, referring to the school board’s plan to close R.A. Hubbard High.
The school board — citing declining enrollment as one reason — voted in December to seek permission in federal court to close R.A. Hubbard. The district has to go to the courts because Lawrence County is still under a desegregation order.
If the request is granted, only Lawrence County High, East Lawrence and Hatton would be open with varsity programs.
If the request is granted, it could bring an end to the tournament that has meant so much, for so long, for so many generations and has generated so many stories and memories that have stood the test of time.
“I just don’t see a tournament with three teams,” said Carpenter, who has been associated with the tournament as a player and coach for more than 60 years.
--
Dates to 1931
Lawrence County’s tournament, which Hayes Williams founded in 1931, is the longest ongoing county tournament in the state. Other counties — such as Morgan — had a county tournament before Lawrence but did not play during World War II.
In 1990, the late Hollis Thompson, who was associated with the tournament in the 1940s said: “We’ve had a lot of infighting, but at the end of the day, we’ve all agreed that this tournament should go on no matter what.”
Natasha Thomas Davis is arguably the tournament’s greatest player and is one of two county players to win the state's top high school basketball award. She was Miss Basketball in 2000. Speake's Starr Orr won in 2004.
Davis has seen the tournament go from seven to four schools, and she’s saddened at the prospect of it coming to an end.
“It hasn’t been the same with just four schools, and now, I just don’t know,” said Davis, who was the tournament’s MVP four years and holds the all-time individual scoring record with 269 points.
“It’s sad, just sad,” she continued. “It’s disheartening because the kids of today have no idea what the tournament used to be. I want to cry thinking about it.”
In its prime when seven schools played, the tournament was a week-long event and teams couldn’t take any game for granted, Carpenter said.
He couldn’t remember the year, but one of his junior high teams entered the tournament winless and left with a county championship trophy.
“I can remember another game when Moulton was trailing by one point and a player missed a last-second shot under the goal,” Carpenter said. “There are so many memories. I could write a book.”
--
1975's 75-footer
His brother, Rory Carpenter, played a significant role in one of those moments that county tournament followers still talk about. The events of that night in 1975 when Rory made a 75-foot shot are so etched in his head that he can still recall them as if they happened yesterday.
Rory was a sophomore and Hatton’s starting point guard. Courtland, led by legendary coach Jack Steele, was picked to win the game, but Hatton stayed close and trailed by two points with three seconds remaining in regulation.
The play Hatton designed wasn’t for Rory to take a desperation shot, but Courtland’s defense left him no alternative.
“I got the ball, took a couple of dribbles and let it fly,” Rory recalled.
“It felt right and it seemed like time was standing still, but I said this thing got a chance.”
The ball went in without touching the rim. Rory’s 75-foot shot is the longest in tournament history and happened before high school basketball had a 3-point shot. Hatton and Courtland played two overtime periods before the Hornets won.
--
Crowded house
Davis, who played four seasons at UAB and two seasons of professional basketball in Greece and Sweden, also played in a memorable double-overtime game.
In 1996, Lawrence County High was 21-2 and ranked No. 2 in Class 4A. The Red Devils faced East Lawrence, which was 23-4 and ranked No. 3 in 4A. Tipoff was slated for 6:30 p.m., but every seat in the coliseum was occupied by 4 p.m.
“My eyes about popped out of my head when I came for the game,” Davis said.
The teams were back-and-forth, but LCHS won 73-72 in double overtime. Davis said the game is also special to her because her sister, Jill Thomas, blocked a shot as time expired to preserve the win.
“These memories make this tournament special,” she said. “I’m just sad that so many other kids may not get the opportunity to make memories at the county tournament.”
Not all of the memories surrounding the tournament happened on the floor.
--
Family ties
As can be expected for an event that carries the annual hype of the Alabama-Auburn football game, there has been controversy off the court, too.
In 1951, a family squabble about a player’s eligibility ended up at the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
The controversy involved Lawrence County High and Hatton. It started when the parent of a Hatton student, who was also the sister of a LCHS player, questioned the eligibility of Sherman “Junior” Terry. She alleged that Terry was too old.
The tournament committee agreed and LCHS was forced to forfeit its 24-23 semifinal win over Hazlewood.
Red Devils coach Grady Elmore and principal J.K. Howell tried unsuccessfully to appeal the ruling to the AHSAA. Elmore argued that school census records in 1938, 1940 and 1942 showed that Terry was born in 1931, which would have made him 19 and eligible for the tournament.
The AHSAA’s handbook did not clear up the matter because it stated “that a birth certificate filed on or near the date of birth, or three consecutive records or a majority of the school census reports” will be accepted as evidence of a player’s age. Elmore pointed out in his appeal that records at the local draft board also showed that Terry was born in 1931.
The Hatton mother, however, provided her brother’s birth record from the health department. Lawrence County lost its appeal.
The 1951 dispute was not the last between Hatton and LCHS during the county tournament.
--
'We got robbed'
For almost 10 minutes on Jan. 24, 1967, the Red Devils celebrated an opening-round win over the Hornets.
LCHS fans were whooping it up and the majority of the Red Devil players were in street clothes ready to board the bus home when officials ruled that a last-second shot by Hatton’s Mike Owens would count.
Owens’ two points deadlocked the game 65-65 and forced overtime, which led to Hatton's 73-71 victory.
“We got robbed,” said David Alexander, who played for Lawrence County. “We thought we had won the game and were in the dressing room celebrating. We had gotten dressed and were ready to leave. We were not a good team, but we had put our best effort forward. It’s the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen.”
The late Wendell Logan was Hatton’s head coach. He chuckled during a 1990 interview about the game.
“The officials on the court didn’t make the call,” Logan said in 1990. “Bobby Smith made the call. He was an official attending the game and was sitting on the sideline. After he said it was good, I told the clock operator to put it on the board.”
Logan apparently felt comfortable about what was being said in the huddle with the officials.
As he and Elmore were lobbying the referees on the floor, Logan turned to his players and told them to get organized. A small cheer came from the Hatton section as the players started to stretch. Elmore threw up his hands in frustration and retrieved his basketball team from the dressing room. His fans, angry with the ruling, questioned every call made against LCHS the rest of the game.
Elmore felt that he and his players did not get the support they deserved from the other coaches. He protested the call the following year and refused to enter any of his teams in the 1968 county tournament.
But even with Lawrence County High out of the county tournament, there was controversy, this time involving Hazlewood and Chalybeate. The Golden Bears used three 10th-grade players in a junior high game and Chalybeate filed a complaint with the AHSAA.
Hazlewood had lost to every team in the regular season, but won the tournament. The AHSAA ordered them to return the championship trophy and replay the tournament.
--
Neutral-site home
Some of the same county leaders involved with the tournament had for a decade been talking about a need for an agricultural center in Lawrence County. This led to the construction of the coliseum, which was built primarily to host county livestock shows.
Seven of the coliseums were built statewide and the initial plans were not for basketball games.
But, after Lawrence County schools fully integrated, coaches needed a larger venue for the tournament. The school board retrofitted the coliseum with a gymnasium floor in 1971 and moved bleachers from the Moulton Negro High gym.
From 1971 until 2015, the coliseum was home to the county tournament.
Hatton teacher Lori Huffaker played in the tournament four years before graduating from Speake in 1993. Her first memories of the tournament, however, came when she was an elementary student.
“You just didn’t want to miss the tournament,” said Huffaker, who one time attended the event on the same day that she had a wisdom tooth removed.
She said one of her fondest memories came in January 1993 after the Alabama Crimson Tide won a national football championship. Hazlewood graduate and Crimson Tide star Antonio Langham was in attendance. Huffaker said she got his autograph on a dollar.
“I still have that bill,” she said.
--
Smaller field
Huffaker said the environment surrounding the tournament changed after the school system closed Speake, Mount Hope and Hazlewood in 2009. She said the tournament took another step back when school officials moved it from the A.W. Todd Coliseum in Moulton.
“It was something about that building,” Huffaker said. “You’d put on your Sunday’s best and got to the tournament whether you school was playing or not. Things are not the same.”
Coaches voted to rotate the tournament between schools following the 2015 tournament. At the time, they argued that the paint-peeling, water-stained, musty, old coliseum was no longer an appropriate site for the county’s premier sporting event.
“I didn’t have a say, but it was a sad day,” Royal Carpenter said about the move.
The Carpenter brothers, Huffaker and Davis have lived through some of the tournament’s changes. None of them, however, ever dream that there might come a day when only three teams were left with varsity programs.
“I pray they find a way to always have the county tournament,” Davis said. “But, I’m like a lot of people, I worry that it may come to an end.”
This year's tournament starts today and ends Saturday. There may not be another.
“It’s hard to say we may not have a county tournament,” Rory Carpenter said.
“I guess we’ll sit around and talk about the memories.”
