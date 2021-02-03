There are 10 local teams in the final state rankings from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Leading the way are the girls with seven ranked teams, including Priceville (21-8) the highest ranked girls team at No. 2 in Class 4A.
Other area girls teams in the rankings are Austin (15-8) No. 8 in 7A, Hartselle (20-2) No. 3 in 6A, Athens (14-4) No. 5 in 6A, Hatton (19-3) No. 4 in 2A, Tanner (15-3) No. 10 in 2A and R.A. Hubbard (9-4) No. 10 in 1A.
Other area girls teams to be nominated are Lawrence County (16-2) in 5A, Elkmont (16-6) in 3A, Falkville (20-8) in 2A and Lindsay Lane (13-6) in 1A.
The top ranked area boys teams are Hartselle (23-2) at No. 1 in 6A and Decatur Heritage (13-7) at No. 1 in 1A. West Morgan (9-8) at No. 9 in 4A is the only other area boys teams ranked.
Other boys teams to be nominated are Lawrence County (17-6) in 5A, West Limestone (10-9) in 4A, Elkmont (14-7) in 3A, Clements (13-9) in 3A, Danville (15-8) in 3A and Hatton (13-6) in 2A.
The high school regular season ends Friday with area tournaments beginning next week.
Here are the Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings. Nominations are made by each area’s local sports writers.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (25-1)
2. Vestavia Hills (26-3)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (24-3)
4. Foley (18-3)
5. Spain Park (20-9)
6. Auburn (14-4)
7. Sparkman (18-10)
8. Austin (15-8)
9. Fairhope (16-3)
10. Theodore (22-6)
Others nominated: Baker (15-9), Davidson (13-11), Dothan (9-6), Enterprise (11-7), Gadsden City (14-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (29-1)
2. McGill-Toolen (18-5)
3. Hartselle (20-2)
4. Eufaula (21-4)
5. Athens (14-4)
6. Mortimer Jordan (23-4)
7. Northridge (21-4)
8. Buckhorn (18-4)
9. Chelsea (20-5)
10. Madison Academy (12-10)
Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (8-7), Cullman (14-10), McAdory (14-12), Muscle Shoals (13-8), Oxford (20-6), Park Crossing (16-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (13-3)
2. Charles Henderson (12-2)
3. Pleasant Grove (24-5)
4. Carver-Birmingham (17-4)
5. Mae Jemison (15-8)
6. Guntersville (19-6)
7. LeFlore (15-7)
8. Ramsay (17-12)
9. Selma (8-2)
10. Lee-Huntsville (9-10)
Others nominated: Fairfield (11-9), Headland (10-3), Lawrence Co. (16-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Anniston (16-3)
2. Priceville (21-8)
3. Jackson (24-2)
4. Rogers (21-7)
5. Deshler (20-9)
6. Williamson (14-2)
7. Handley (17-9)
8. St. James (16-6)
9. Hamilton (19-5)
10. Cherokee Co. (19-5)
Others nominated: Geneva (15-7), Good Hope (20-8), New Hope (14-5), Jacksonville (14-5), Oneonta (19-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (21-2)
2. Susan Moore (25-2)
3. Lauderdale Co. (17-4)
4. Collinsville (23-4)
5. Trinity (16-4)
6. Prattville Christian (21-5)
7. Winfield (20-3)
8. T.R. Miller (11-2)
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-2)
10. Phil Campbell (23-5)
Others nominated: Elkmont (16-6), Ohatchee (11-4), Plainview (21-7), Sylvania (21-7).
CLASS 2A
1. Spring Garden (26-2)
2. Pisgah (17-6)
3. G.W. Long (14-0)
4. Hatton (19-3)
5. Midfield (16-6)
6. Geneva Co. (17-6)
7. St. Luke's (18-4)
8. Cold Springs (16-7)
9. Ider (19-10)
10. Tanner (15-3)
Others nominated: Falkville (20-8), Sand Rock (14-11).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (22-7)
2. Winterboro (20-0)
3. Samson (20-3)
4. Loachapoka (11-7)
5. Coosa Christian (20-3)
6. Marion Co. (23-7)
7. Florala (12-10)
8. R.A. Hubbard (9-4)
9. Pleasant Home (9-8)
10. Georgiana (12-10)
Others nominated: Belgreen (12-11), Covenant Christian (12-3), Lindsay Lane (13-6).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Vestavia Hills (24-3)
2. Fairhope (23-1)
3. Oak Mountain (18-8)
4. Spain Park (22-6)
5. Hoover (17-7)
6. Huntsville (19-6)
7. Mary Montgomery (15-4)
8. Albertville (17-6)
9. Baker (15-8)
10. Enterprise (17-6)
Others nominated: Gadsden City (18-11), James Clemens (15-8), Jeff Davis (13-4), Sparkman (12-9), Thompson (13-10).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (23-2)
2. Mountain Brook (22-6)
3. Huffman (17-3)
4. Oxford (25-2)
5. Spanish Fort (20-3)
6. Clay-Chalkville (16-4)
7. Pinson Valley (18-3)
8. Eufaula (23-4)
9. Calera (15-7)
10. Shades Valley (11-8)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (21-8), Cullman (13-7), Hueytown (19-4), Park Crossing (12-4), Saraland (15-5), Scottsboro (20-3), Woodlawn (15-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (21-7)
2. Lee-Huntsville (9-1)
3. Talladega (16-3)
4. Guntersville (19-4)
5. Pleasant Grove (18-7)
6. Sylacauga (16-3)
7. Center Point (8-7)
8. Russellville (16-5)
9. Greenville (16-8)
10. Parker (11-8)
Others nominated: Carroll-Ozark (17-11), Charles Henderson (18-7), Faith-Mobile (13-7), Lawrence Co. (17-6), LeFlore (12-7), Selma (8-3), Sipsey Valley (16-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (22-2)
2. Anniston (19-5)
3. White Plains (17-6)
4. Dallas Co. (10-4)
5. Brooks (16-7)
6. Good Hope (19-7)
7. St. Michael (15-10)
8. Westminster-Huntsville (15-6)
9. West Morgan (9-8)
10. Jacksonville (13-6)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (18-7), Deshler (19-9), Escambia Co. (10-11), Haleyville (19-8), Hamilton (18-9), West Limestone (10-9).
CLASS 3A
1. Cottage Hill (21-1)
2. Plainview (24-5)
3. Fyffe (19-5)
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-4)
5. Piedmont (14-6)
6. Geraldine (20-5)
7. Chickasaw (14-5)
8. Mobile Christian (17-8)
9. Lauderdale Co. (18-5)
10. Opp (16-1)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (14-12), Catholic-Montgomery (15-5), Clements (13-9), Danville (15-8), Elkmont (14-7), Pike Co. (8-4), Providence Christian (15-6), Wicksburg (18-6), Winfield (20-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (20-6)
2. North Sand Mountain (21-5)
3. Clarke Co. (18-3)
4. Sand Rock (19-5)
5. Lanett (13-4)
6. Section (17-11)
7. Calhoun (12-7)
8. Cold Springs (18-5)
9. Spring Garden (17-8)
10. Geneva Co. (17-3)
Others nominated: Addison (17-11), Hatton (13-6), Westbrook Christian (17-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (13-7)
2. Autaugaville (23-0)
3. Ragland (18-5)
4. Florala (22-5)
5. Belgreen (19-2)
6. Pickens Co. (12-4)
7. Jacksonville Christian (15-6)
8. Skyline (18-8)
9. Brantley (13-5)
10. Covenant Christian (19-4)
Others nominated: Holy Spirit (10-6), Meek (14-8), Woodville (12-8).
