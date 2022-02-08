HARTSELLE — The No. 3 in basketball can be a good thing.
An example is a shot behind the arc for three points.
Sometimes, the No. 3 can be a problem. An example would be playing an opponent a third time in a season after winning the first two games.
That third meeting can be tricky, especially if it’s a win-or-go-home situation in the area tournament.
Hartselle didn’t let it be a problem Monday in a 57-28 win over Decatur in the semifinals of the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament.
The victory puts Hartselle (23-6) in the area finals Thursday vs. Muscle Shoals at 6 p.m. Muscle Shoals beat Cullman 50-48 in the second semifinal game Monday at Hartselle.
Both teams advance to Monday’s subregional round. The winner of Thursday’s game plays at home. The loser must travel.
Hartselle beat Decatur twice in the regular season by 28 and 46 points. After wins like that, a third meeting would look to follow the same script, but you never know in basketball.
“Sometimes players don’t understand that in the playoffs it’s a different game,” Hartselle coach Gary Orr said. “Playing a team for a third time can be difficult sometimes.”
Decatur coach Justin Moore knew that, too. He played his defense a little different at the start in an attempt to keep Hartselle senior Masyn Marchbanks away from the basket.
The strategy worked for the first five minutes of the game. The teams swapped baskets without Marchbanks scoring a point. Her first point came on a free throw with 2:57 left in the quarter to put Hartselle up 9-7.
That first free throw was big. It was the beginning of a 26-9 Hartselle run that gave the Tigers a 35-16 halftime lead.
It was 48-20 after three quarters and Marchbanks had 23 points. She was a spectator for the fourth quarter that went by quick with a running clock.
“We did exactly what we planned to do at the start and it worked,” Moore said. “When Marchbanks got her first points that got them started and we just couldn’t find a way to slow them down.
“For us to have a chance of winning tonight, we had to hold them in the 40s. We just couldn’t do that against a good team like Hartselle.”
Marchbanks’ 23 points was right in range of her average of 22.5 points a game. The Samford signee can score inside and outside. She can score points in bunches, especially when the Hartselle full-court press creates turnovers. It’s almost like every shot she takes is of the can’t-miss variety.
When a team is scoring 57 points and the star player gets 23, there has to be some contributions from other players. Hartselle has gotten that from a variety of players looking for a role this season.
Freshman Gracie Hill used her 3-point shooting ability Monday to score 13 points with nine points coming on 3s.
“Maggie McCleskey and Alyssa McMinemon are seniors who played a lot last year and have been big for us this season,” Orr said. “Gracie Hill also played last year and is another scoring option.
“Katie Hogan is a senior who came back to play and has really fit in well. She and Karliegh Shipley (junior) have gotten more minutes as the season has gone on. Mary Itsede is another player, who has seen her role grow. What we need now is more consistency. That’s the key in the playoffs.”
For Decatur (7-21), it was an end to another tough season. After a promising start, injuries hit the team hard. It forced some young players to be thrown into the fire. Decatur started one senior, two juniors and two sophomores against Hartselle.
“I think we played our best in the first month of the season rather than in the last month,” Moore said. “That’s because so many young kids had to play. The good thing is that they got that experience which should make a difference next year.”
Junior Dailee Chatman led the Red Raiders with 10 points.
