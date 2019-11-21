Tad Sivley is one of six seniors on Hartselle’s basketball team this year. Sivley, who played major minutes last season, is already off to a good start.
The 6-foot-5 forward scored 21 points in a win over Austin on Tuesday. That came after an 18-point outing against Priceville and a 20-point performance against Brewer. Hartselle is 3-0 to start the season.
Sivley started as a guard growing up before getting taller when he reached high school. He’s become a strong ball handler and passer at the center position, which has given opponents trouble.
Sivley sat down with Decatur Daily sports writer Matthew Speakman to answer questions about his basketball career:
Question: What convinced you to take basketball more seriously growing up?
Answer: “A lot of it has to do with coach (Faron) Key. He’s built a great family, a great program and a great atmosphere here. The whole team loves each other. It’s just an amazing atmosphere. We started winning, too. That helps.”
Question: When did you transition to being a post player?
Answer: “Well, I played guard growing up because they needed people to handle the ball. We struggled growing up. My grade was a losing (class). We’ve picked it up a lot since then. Now, I play a little bit of everything including inside, and being a guard helped with that.”
Question: What have been your early impressions of the team so far?
Answer: “I was worried at first how it would turn out. I was best friends with some of those seniors (from last season). The young guys have helped out more than ever, though. They’ve fit into this team so perfectly. It’s amazing how they’ve taken the responsibilities that some of those seniors had. It’s a great feeling to know that I don’t have all of that pressure after everybody left. It’s not like that.”
Question: You guys have some tough games and tournaments coming up. What are your expectations for those?
Answer: “Like coach Key has said, these next five or six games are a test for us. We can either respond to it or back away from the challenge. I think we’re up to it. We just need to keep pushing through.”
Question: As someone who has been on a winning team at the varsity level, how do you make sure you’re playing your best basketball come tournament time?
Answer: “The key to that is not getting discouraged with your record or letting your record get the best of you. We were 22-7 going into the sub-regional game against Columbia last year, and we did not let that get the better of us. We came up short, but we were fired up and confident. You have to have a certain confidence that carries you like that.”
