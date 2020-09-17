Boys
Izayah Fletcher, Hartselle
Fletcher hauled in six catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-10 win over Decatur. Fletcher had touchdown catches of 55, 11 and 46 yards. "Izayah is starting to get going," coach Bryan Moore said. "He has had over 250 yards and five TDs receiving in the past six quarters. He is a special talent and a great kid."
Girls
Katie Mae Coan, Lawrence County
Coan, a seventh grader, won the large school girls 5-kilometer race in Moulton on Sept. 5 in 19:44.65. "She ran last year as our manager," coach Stanley Johnson said. "We knew she was running well but didn't know she'd run this well. She's on course to be very successful during her running career."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Lawrence County’s Brody Sparks, Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle, Athens’ Jordan Scott, and Austin’s Jevon Jackson. Girls: Lawrence County’s Taylor Williams, Danville’s Faith Parker, Hartselle’s Lillyanna Cartee and Priceville’s Abigail Garrison.
