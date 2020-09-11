Sophomore receiver Izayah Fletcher powered Hartselle to its first Class 6A, Region 8 win over rival Decatur on Friday night at Ogle Stadium. Fletcher caught six passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers bounced back from a loss to Cullman last week to win 38-10 on the road.
“He’s starting to grow up for us,” Hartselle coach Bryan Moore said. “We look to him in so many ways. That’s the deal, because we try to get him involved in any way we can. We’re going to continue to get creative with him.”
Fletcher earned playing time for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1) last season under coach Bo Culver. He wanted to make a leap in his second season now playing for Moore. He has so far, scoring five touchdowns in Hartselle’s last two games.
“A think I’ve made a lot of improvements in my route running,” Fletcher said. “My route running was kind of sloppy last year. I think I’ve improved a lot on that.”
The first of Fletcher’s touchdowns came after Hartselle had already taken a 7-3 lead by way of a 14-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Parker Sawyer. Decatur (0-4, 0-2) followed that up with a 24-yard field goal by sophomore Brian Cole.
Two drives later, junior quarterback John Blackwood hooked up with Fletcher with 11:07 left in the first half for a 46-yard touchdown pass, which was an encouraging sight for Moore’s offense.
“Our problems had been offensive in the Cullman and Austin games,” Moore said. “We were poor offensively, but tonight it was our defense that was sloppy.”
Hartselle scored 10 more points before the half was over and took a 24-3 lead into the locker room.
A slow start to the second half allowed Decatur to cut Hartselle’s to 14 when sophomore Ryan Kirk found the end zone from three yards out.
Fletcher and Hartselle then slammed on the gas as he caught an 11-yard touchdown to go up 31-10 in the fourth quarter. He then caught a 55-yard touchdown on Hartselle’s next drive to seal the 28-point win for the Tigers.
“I moved to Hartselle my freshman year, and I was told this was a big rivalry,” Fletcher said. “Any rivalry is a big rivalry to me. I just come out here and play my best that I can.”
The win gives the Tigers some momentum heading into the next week when they play Columbia at home. Decatur is still searching for its first win of the season. It will play on the road against Buckhorn next week in a region game.
