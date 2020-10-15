Boys
Ri Fletcher, Hartselle
The freshman had nine carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard TD run, to spark the Tigers’ 35-9 win over Muscle Shoals. "Ri has been a crucial piece so far to our offensive production," coach Bryan Moore said. "His role has grown each week. He is a dynamic player and has an opportunity to be a big-time player for Hartselle."
Girls
Neidyn Lopez, Hatton
Lopez finished fifth in the girls Class 1A-2A race at the Jesse Owens Classic on Oct. 10, finishing with a time of 22:00.59. She was fifth in the 1A-4A race at the Fairview invitational and sixth in a small school race at the Pepsi Challenge in Decatur. "She's just a real hard worker, " Hatton coach Brandon Barringer said. "She made all-state last year."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Lawrence County’s Anna Clare Hutto, Hartselle’s Grace Tapscott and Lindsay Lane’s Madelyn Dizon. Boys: Athens’ Jordan Scott, West Limestone’s Colin Patterson and Decatur’s Ellis Dickman.
