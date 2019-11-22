Decatur
Boys
Brody Peebles
Hartselle
The junior scored a career-high 40 points in a victory over Brewer and 26 in a win over Priceville last week. "Brody has played the way we expect him to play," coach Faron Key said. "Very poised under pressure, great leader, and makes other guys better. Really excited about his improved all-around game.”
Girls
Shauna Fletcher
Tanner
The freshman scored 19 points in a 61-41 loss to Decatur Heritage on Friday and also had 19 points in a 59-47 win over Brooks last week. "She's really stepped up her role on the team," Tanner coach Jordan Paul said. "Her defense has really improved."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Austin’s Kelton Petty, Falkville’s Christian Angulo, Priceville’s Jerry Burton, and the Decatur Heritage defense. Girls: Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks, Danville’s Madalyn Holladay, East Limestone’s Jirah Rogers and Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones.
