The Fellowship of Christian Athletes has turned the 7-on-7 competition in Decatur into a must-see event for area high school football fans.
The third edition took place Tuesday at the Jack Allen Soccer Complex. If you miss seeing footballs flying through the air, Jack Allen was the place to be.
The fields were covered into the late afternoon with competing football teams. There were 38 teams representing 25 schools all the way from varsity down to junior high.
“We couldn’t do it without all our volunteers,” the FCA’s David Mote said. “We have 40 volunteers who have been out here all day making my job easier.”
Football fellowship
Competition rules the day, but fellowship plays a big role. A few of the players may know each other, but it’s mostly coaches spending time with friends in the coaching profession.
Decatur assistant coach Lee Cagle took a few minutes Tuesday to visit with East Limestone head coach Jeff Pugh. They talked about how much the game has changed since they began their coaching careers a few years ago.
New Hazel Green head coach Joel Schrenk brought his team from Madison County. He got to spend a few moments with some of his former players from his old school, Falkville. The former Austin assistant coach is making the jump from Class 1A to 6A this season. It’s a big leap in a lot of ways.
“Size matters. In grades 9 through 12 we have 87 players,” Schrenk said. “I have a coaching staff of 12. That’s a big difference from what we had at Falkville.”
While size does make a difference, the task for Schrenk at Hazel Green is similar to what it was when he came to Falkville in 2012. The goal is to get the players, school and community into believing it can be successful on the football field.
“The bones are there for the program to be successful,” Schrenk said. “The program just needs some love and stability.”
Doing it the White way
Sparkman head coach Laron White also brought his football team to Jack Allen on Tuesday. The former Tanner coach is starting his third season at the Class 7A school. It’s a similar situation at Sparkman that Schrenk faces at Hazel Green.
White’s Senators went 7-4 in his first season in 2017. Last season the program took a step back to 4-6 and missed the playoffs. It was the first time White ever missed the playoffs as a player or head coach. He played at Courtland. This is his 20th season as a head coach.
“It was really strange not being in the playoffs,” White said. “I hope our players learned a lesson on how hard you have to work to make the playoffs. Nothing is given. You have to earn it.”
White said he does not use missing the playoffs as motivation for this season.
“I don’t bring it up because we played some really good football at the end of the season,” White said. “We want to build on that.”
White predicts that any team in Class 7A, Region 4 could make the playoffs. The schools joining Sparkman in the region are Austin, Florence, Bob Jones, James Clemens, Gadsden City, Huntsville and Grissom.
“The biggest thing with our team is believing it can be successful,” White said. “When that happens, we can be successful.”
