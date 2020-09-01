Opening the season with wins over rivals Hartselle and Decatur has gotten the Austin Black Bears some attention from the sports writers around the state.
In two weeks, the Black Bears have gone from unranked to No. 10 and now to No. 7 this week in Class 7A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association high school rankings. Last season, Austin was ranked as high as No. 8 in Class 7A.
The Black Bears beat Hartselle, 31-7, and Decatur, 67-3.
The only other area team ranked this week is Decatur Heritage (0-2) at No. 9 in Class 1A. The Eagles dropped from No. 7 after a 35-27 loss to Class 3A Colbert Heights. Decatur Heritage had to forfeit its first game of the season to Falkville.
Other area teams to receive votes, but not make the top 10 were Priceville (1-0) in Class 4A, East Lawrence (2-0) in Class 3A and Falkville (2-0) in Class 2A.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 2-0; 276
2. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 199
3. Hoover; 2-0; 191
4. Auburn; 2-0; 160
5. Fairhope; 2-0; 136
6. Prattville; 2-0; 95
7. Austin; 2-0; 76
8. James Clemens; 1-1; 54
9. Central-Phenix City; 0-2; 39
10. Spain Park; 2-0; 27
Others receiving votes: Daphne (2-0) 23, Dothan (0-1) 21, Oak Mountain (2-0) 7, Gadsden City (2-0) 4, Enterprise (1-0) 3.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mountain Brook (16); 1-0; 252
2. Oxford (6); 1-1; 222
3. Blount; 1-1; 164
4. Eufaula (1); 2-0; 144
5. McGill-Toolen; 0-0; 137
6. Pinson Valley; 1-1; 133
7. Clay-Chalkville; 2-0; 81
8. Gardendale; 2-0; 64
9. Opelika; 0-1; 60
10. Saraland; 1-1; 38
Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (0-1) 7, Park Crossing (1-1) 3, Cullman (2-0) 2, Valley (2-0) 2, Chelsea (1-1) 1, Stanhope Elmore (1-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (21); 2-0; 269
2. St. Paul's (1); 2-0; 203
3. Ramsay; 1-0; 174
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 0-1; 169
5. Faith-Mobile; 2-0; 130
6. Guntersville; 1-0; 102
7. Alexandria; 1-0; 99
8. UMS-Wright; 1-1; 64
9. Fairview; 2-0; 57
10. Pike Road; 2-0; 24
Others receiving votes: Fairfield (1-0) 13, Andalusia (0-2) 3, Carver-Birmingham (1-1) 1, Demopolis (2-0) 1, Rehobeth (2-0) 1, Sylacauga (2-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (17); 2-0; 257
2. Bibb Co. (5); 2-0; 218
3. Vigor (1); 1-0; 183
4. Gordo; 2-0; 152
5. Madison Co.; 2-0; 120
6. Deshler; 0-1; 100
7. Madison Aca.; 1-0; 92
8. Mobile Chr.; 1-0; 61
9. Jacksonville; 1-1; 45
10. Etowah; 0-1; 39
Others receiving votes: Good Hope (2-0) 21, Williamson (1-1) 14, Cherokee Co. (1-1) 3, Munford (2-0) 2, Priceville (1-0) 2, St. James (1-1) 1, Straughn (2-0) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (23); 1-0; 276
2. Fyffe; 1-0; 206
3. Walter Wellborn; 1-0; 179
4. Flomaton; 2-0; 149
5. T.R. Miller; 1-1; 107
6. Ohatchee; 2-0; 82
7 (tie) Catholic-Montgomery; 1-1; 78
7 (tie) Pike Co.; 0-1; 78
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 1-1; 54
10. Reeltown; 1-1; 51
Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (1-1) 13, Bayside Aca. (2-0) 10, Montgomery Aca. (2-0) 9, Collinsville (2-0) 6, Opp (1-1) 6, Thomasville (1-0) 5, East Lawrence (2-0) 1, New Brockton (0-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (22); 1-0; 272
2. Randolph Co. (1); 1-0; 183
3. Mars Hill Bible; 1-1; 168
4. Red Bay; 1-0; 155
5. Lanett; 1-1; 150
6. Spring Garden; 1-0; 105
7. G.W. Long; 0-0; 95
8. Elba; 2-0; 53
9. Ariton; 1-1; 46
10. Clarke Co.; 1-0; 43
Others receiving votes: Luverne (1-1) 13, Falkville (2-0) 10, North Sand Mountain (1-0) 8, Addison (1-1) 4, Westbrook Chr. (1-0) 4, Colbert Co. (2-0) 1, Isabella (1-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (23); 1-0; 276
2. Linden; 1-0; 206
3. Sweet Water; 0-1; 172
4. Maplesville; 1-1; 147
5. Notasulga; 0-0; 131
6. Fruitdale; 1-0; 110
7. Pickens Co.; 0-1; 92
8. Marengo; 0-1; 44
9. Decatur Heritage; 0-2; 35
10. Cedar Bluff; 0-1; 26
Others receiving votes: Hubbertville (1-0) 25, Winterboro (2-0) 21, Millry (1-0) 9, Florala (1-0) 7, Donoho (0-1) 6, Billingsley (2-0) 2, Keith (2-0) 1, Loachapoka (1-1) 1.
