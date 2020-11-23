After being a Black Bear in high school, Jevon Jackson has chosen to be a Panther in college.
The Austin running back announced on social media Monday that he is committed to the Georgia State Panthers. The early signing for football is Dec. 18-20.
Jackson finished his senior season with 1,166 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns on 172 carries. He also caught 18 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown. He returned 13 kickoffs with two going for touchdowns.
In the past two seasons, Jackson had 26 rushing touchdowns, four pass receiving touchdowns and returned three kicks for touchdowns.
Georgia State is located in downtown Atlanta. The Panthers play in a refurbished Turner Field, former home of the Atlanta Braves. The facility is now known as Center Parc Stadium.
The Panthers are coached by Shawn Elliott. They are 4-4 this season with a season-ending home game scheduled against Sun Belt Conference rival Georgia Southern on Saturday.
Georgia State football played its first game in 2010 with former Alabama head coach Bill Curry leading the program. In 2017, the Panthers beat Western Kentucky, 27-17, in the AutoNation Cure Bowl for its first bowl win.
Last season, Georgia State got its first win over a Power 5 program with a 38-30 victory at Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.