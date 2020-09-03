Last week at halftime of the Decatur at Austin game, the starters on the Black Bears’ offense had a question for head coach Jeremy Perkins.
How long were they going to play in the second half?
Austin appeared to have the game in hand with a 39-0 lead. The starters expected Perkins would let reserves play most of the second half.
“He told us we had the first series and then we were done,” running back Jevon Jackson said.
Jackson had scored 20 of the first-half points. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior had scored touchdowns on runs of 1, 51 and 22 yards. He also had a two-point conversion.
Decatur kicked off to open the third quarter. Jackson took the ball at his own 18. The blocking for the return was supposed to go up the middle of the field.
“I saw the blocking breaking down so I just looked for a hole,” Jackson said.
He found it, and with two moves to reverse field Jackson had an 82-yard touchdown return.
“When I got back to the sideline, Coach Perkins said we were done for the night,” Jackson said. “My friends Quincy Crittendon (Austin quarterback) and Tre Shackelford (Austin receiver) had some choice words for me. They wanted to play some more football.”
It’s unusual for Jackson to be disappointing teammates. This season he’s been the man playing a big role in the explosive Austin offense.
The Black Bears have scored 98 points in two games. They have scored 14 touchdowns. Jackson has scored six of them. He’s run for four, caught one touchdown pass and has the kickoff return. Jackson has 301 yards rushing on 35 carries. He’s caught three passes for 68 yards.
The touchdown pass against Hartselle was a short throw from Crittendon that Jackson turned into a 46-yard scoring play.
“I’m just thankful that I get to be a part of this team,” Jackson said. “We have high expectations for this season and we’re just getting started.”
Austin hosts Florence on Friday in both teams' Class 7A, Region 4 opener. Austin won 30-25 at Florence last year.
Jackson has had a role in the Austin offense since he was a sophomore. His role then was more as a blocker and pass receiver. Last year as a junior he started every game and split carries with senior Tybo Williams.
Last year, Jackson accounted for 14 touchdowns. He rushed for 893 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had three receiving touchdowns and one kickoff return.
This season he’s the No. 1 back.
“That’s the biggest difference in Jevon this year,” Perkins said. “He’s waited for his time and has matured into the offense. Now he’s the man.”
He’s one tough man to bring down. Jackson said his running style as a sophomore was to be physical going straight ahead and getting as many yards as possible. The physical style is still there, but now there’s more moves and shiftiness to his style. There’s a mindset to end every run in the opponent’s end zone.
“Jevon is a 190-pound ball of muscle,” Perkins said. “He wears down defenders. They get tired of having to tackle him.”
Jackson likes to give credit to the guys up front who do the blocking to allow him to break loose. They are center Alex Machado, left guard Amari Pointer, left tackle Griffin Sikes, right guard Colton Collier, right tackle Jaylon Munford and Giovanni Johnson, who rotates in at center and tackle.
“The guys take care of me and I like to take care of them for a night out to eat together,” Jackson said.
Jackson has worn No. 22 since he was in the sixth grade. It’s because another running back who wore 22, Emmitt Smith of the Dallas Cowboys, was his father’s favorite player.
“My favorite player is Saquon Barkley (of the New York Giants),” Jackson said. “He’s fast, but he’s also physical and has great vision. Have you ever noticed how big his legs are?”
Near the end of Jackson’s freshman season in 2017 he got to practice with the varsity for a couple of days. The senior running backs on the team were Asa Martin and Antonio Robinson. They were both All-State selections and Martin was the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year. Martin plays at Memphis and Robinson at Alabama A&M.
“Just to be around those two guys for that brief time I learned a lot,” Jackson said. “I learned what the expectations are on how to work at practice. I try to do the same thing with the young running backs we have here now.
“I want to leave a legacy here for through what I accomplish on the field, but I also want to leave a legacy on what a team leader needs to be like. That’s just as important.”
