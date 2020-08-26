This year’s River City Rivalry is going to be a Thursday night affair at Austin.
The game is being moved because of the predicted weather conditions for Friday.
Six other games have made the shift from Friday to Thursday. They are Mae Jemison at Hartselle, Priceville at Brewer, Danville at Falkville, Colbert County at R.A. Hubbard, Mars Hill at East Limestone and Lawrence County at Hazel Green.
Clements at West Limestone was originally scheduled for Thursday.
Games still scheduled to be played Friday are West Morgan at East Lawrence, Colbert Heights vs. Decatur Heritage at West Morgan, Hatton at Central Florence, Elkmont at Ardmore and Lexington at Tanner.
James Clemens at Athens remains on the schedule for Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.