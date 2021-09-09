The Decatur Heritage Eagles got their second win of the season today without even stepping on the field.
Tonight’s game vs. the Vina Red Devils became a forfeit win for Decatur Heritage this morning when the Red Devils decided they did not have enough players.
According to Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek, school officials at Vina said they were down to 14 players Wednesday.
“They had two injured, two sick and one quit,” Meek said. “Then two more were out sick today and getting tested. That put them down to 12.”
Decatur Heritage (2-2) gets its second Class 1A, Region 8 win. Last week, the Eagles beat Phillips-Bear Creek, 41-10. The losses were to 2A Falkville, 34-20, and 3A Colbert Heights, 29-27.
The next game for Decatur Heritage is Sept. 17 vs. Shoals Christian at West Morgan.
