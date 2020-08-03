The Decatur Heritage Eagles open the season ranked No. 6 in Class 1A.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason rankings were released Sunday night.
Decatur Heritage (12-1) advanced to the Class 1A quarterfinals last season before falling to Mars Hill Bible. Lanett beat Mars Hill in the 1A state championship last season. Both schools have moved up to Class 2A for the next two years.
No other local teams were ranked. The only other area teams to receive votes were Austin in Class 7A, Priceville in Class 4A and Falkville in Class 2A.
The No. 1 ranked teams in each classification are Thompson in 7A, Oxford in 6A, Central-Clay County in 5A, American Christian in 4A, Piedmont in 3A, Leroy in 2A and Brantley in 1A.
The high school season begins Aug. 20.
STATE RANKINGS
The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points (*—team played in a different classification last season):
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 12-1; 285
2. Central-Phenix City (1); 12-2; 203
3. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-4; 186
4. Hoover; 10-3; 178
5. Auburn; 9-4; 144
6. Fairhope; 6-5; 106
7. James Clemens; 9-3; 59
8. Dothan*; 8-3; 55
9. Theodore; 8-3; 41
10. Prattville; 9-3; 27
Others receiving votes: Austin (7-4) 23, Daphne* (5-5) 20, Spain Park (4-6) 18, Sparkman (8-3) 8, Florence (7-5) 6, Oak Mountain (4-6) 4, Vestavia Hills (7-4) 3, Enterprise (5-6) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Oxford (18); 14-1; 267
2. Mountain Brook* (5); 8-3; 222
3. Pinson Valley; 10-3; 160
4. Blount; 8-3; 151
5. McGill-Toolen* (1); 11-1; 146
6. Opelika; 11-2; 141
7. Eufaula; 9-3; 54
8. Clay-Chalkville; 10-3; 47
9. Spanish Fort; 9-5; 38
10. Gardendale; 8-4; 37
Others receiving votes: Saraland (10-1) 33, Lee-Montgomery* (7-3) 22, Muscle Shoals (12-1) 19, Stanhope Elmore (9-3) 15, Briarwood* (12-2) 8, Park Crossing (5-8) 8.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (12); 13-2; 244
2. Pleasant Grove (8); 13-2; 238
3. St. Paul's* (3); 8-4; 199
4. Ramsay; 10-3; 177
5. UMS-Wright* (1); 14-0; 126
6. Guntersville; 8-3; 81
7. Andalusia*; 10-4; 76
8. Faith-Mobile; 11-1; 75
9 (tie). Alexandria; 8-3; 45
9 (tie). Fairview*; 9-3; 45
Others receiving votes: Tallassee (5-4) 23, Center Point (9-4) 16, Fairfield (3-7) 7, Pike Road* (11-1) 7, Carroll-Ozark (3-6) 4, Demopolis (7-4) 4, Sylacauga (8-3) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (8); 11-2; 206
2. Bibb Co.* (9); 12-1; 205
3. Vigor* (4); 4-7; 188
4. Etowah*; 9-2; 153
5. Jacksonville (3); 12-3; 119
6. Deshler; 9-4; 116
7. Gordo*; 12-1; 73
8. Madison Co.*; 10-3; 66
9. Madison Aca.*; 5-6; 65
10. Anniston; 9-5; 61
Others receiving votes: Williamson (7-4) 50, Good Hope (8-3) 28, Geneva* (8-3) 20, Cherokee Co. (6-4) 6, Priceville (8-4) 6, Mobile Chr.* (9-5) 4, St. James* (10-2) 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (24); 14-1; 288
2. Fyffe*; 15-0; 215
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen*; 7-5; 173
4. Catholic-Montgomery*; 12-1; 163
5. T.R. Miller; 9-5; 136
6. Providence Chr.; 10-2; 130
7. Pike Co.; 10-1; 66
8. Walter Wellborn; 12-2; 53
9. Reeltown*; 13-2; 50
10. Flomaton; 11-2; 42
Others receiving votes: Ohatchee* (10-1) 31, Opp (4-7) 14, New Brockton* (5-6) 4, Collinsville* (12-2) 2, Excel (3-7) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (18); 11-3; 269
2. Lanett* (4); 14-0; 217
3. Mars Hill Bible*; 14-1; 176
4. Randolph Co.* (2); 11-2; 169
5. Red Bay; 12-1; 141
6. Ariton; 10-3; 103
7. G.W. Long; 10-3; 86
8. Luverne; 11-1; 53
9. Addison; 8-3; 39
10. Spring Garden*; 11-2; 39
Others receiving votes: Clarke Co.* (2-8) 33, Elba* (8-4) 15, North Sand Mountain (9-4) 14, Falkville* (7-5) 5, Westbrook Chr. (8-4) 5, Highland Home (3-7) 3, J.U. Blacksher (9-3) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (16); 11-2; 261
2. Sweet Water (7); 11-2; 227
3. Pickens Co.; 11-3; 182
4. Maplesville (1); 9-3; 175
5. Linden; 6-5; 128
6. Decatur Heritage; 12-1; 123
7. Cedar Bluff*; 7-4; 110
8. Notasulga; 6-5; 79
9. Southern Choctaw*; 4-6; 30
10. Marengo; 6-5; 21
Others receiving votes: Fruitdale (5-6) 20, South Lamar (10-2) 10, Donoho (9-2) 2.
