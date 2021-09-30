Every football season seems to have a unique storyline that weaves its way through the schedule.
This season had one before the first day of official practice. Out of 20 high school programs in the area, eight have new head coaches.
Turnover in high school coaching is not unusual, but eight new head coaches out of a group of 20 may be a record for this area. That’s 40% where the norm is maybe three or four at the most. There were two in 2020.
Like any profession, there can be several reasons for change. Sometimes the football program needs a new voice at the top. Sometimes the coach needs a new team to hear his voice. Family situations can also dictate a change.
The results have been mixed for the eight area schools with new head coaches. Falkville (4-1) under Seth Ward is off to one of its best starts ever and ranked No. 6 in Class 2A.
“It’s great to be at a school in a community where the culture is that they expect you to win,” Ward said. “It’s not like that everywhere.”
Ardmore (5-0) is off to its best start since 2004 under new head coach Jonathan Snider. One more win would give the program its first winning season since 2013.
“We try to remain grounded. Being undefeated is fun, but at the same time, this is not where we want to be as a program,” Snider said. “We’re not near where we want to be.”
On the other end are three new head coaches still looking for their first wins. Matt Plunkett at Brewer and Michael Pendergrast at Elkmont are trying to change the culture at two schools where the wins have been few over the last several years.
Trent Walker took over the program at Lawrence County that was wiped out by graduation.
“With the support we get from the community I don’t feel like I’m coaching a winless team,” Walker said. “I feel like a winner every day when I’m working with these great kids.”
Both Andro Williams at Danville (3-3) and Drew Phillips at West Morgan (3-3) have their teams in the thick of the competition for spots in the playoffs out of their regions.
---
Seth Ward, Falkville (4-1)
The Blue Devils didn’t have to go far when they needed a new head coach last June after Tyler Mitchell left. The program turned to the school’s head baseball coach, who was also an assistant football coach. This is Ward’s first time as a head football coach.
“I’ve had to learn a lot on the fly,” Ward said. “Being a head coach is a lot different from being an assistant coach.
“Having been a head baseball coach has helped. Some of the things are the same, but football is on a way bigger scale with far more challenges.”
Expectations are high at Falkville. Since 2012 the Blue Devils have made the playoffs seven out of nine times. They’ve posted six seasons with seven or more wins. This year’s team is adding to the success with its No. 6 ranking in Class 2A.
One key to the success is quarterback Caden Burnett. The junior has thrown for 771 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior running back Jordan Greenfield is one of the area’s top rushers with 831 yards and 10 touchdowns on 87 carries.
“It’s really humbling the way my family and I have been accepted,” Ward said. “Falkville is a special place. It’s not a perfect place, but it’s a place where I feel like I should be.”
---
Trent Walker, Lawrence County (0-5)
“I couldn’t be at a better place for my first job as a head coach,” Walker said. “I think I am meant for this type of program where winning is not easy and you have to fight for everything.”
Walker came to Lawrence County in April after Rich Dutton left his alma mater to take over the program at 7A Grissom in Huntsville.
“It’s an awesome opportunity,” Walker said. “The kids are great and so is the community support.”
Scoring points has been a problem for the Red Devils. They scored just 16 in their first four games. Last Friday, they lost to Westminster Christian, 23-20.
“We’re an older, inexperienced team,” Walker said. “We have several seniors, but mostly inexperienced seniors, who had few varsity snaps.”
Senior Austin Williams rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries against Westminster. He kicked two extra points and accounted for 14 of his team’s points.
“Austin has come a long way since the first time I saw him,” Walker said. “It’s the small positive successes that we focus on. Hopefully, the small wins will translate into bigger wins.
---
Jonathan Snider, Ardmore (5-0)
Being a head coach runs in Snider’s blood. His father Billy Snider had an 18-year head coaching career that included stops at Parrish, Lexington and Muscle Shoals.
The younger Snider got his first head coaching opportunity on May 11 when PJ Wright left after three seasons to take over the program at Saint Clair County.
“I don’t think anybody can be fully prepared to be a head football coach,” Snider said. “There’s not a book you can read to tell you everything you should expect.”
Snider comes to Ardmore after being the defensive coordinator for several seasons at Athens. He actually knew several of the players and families in the Ardmore program from church.
It didn’t take Ardmore’s new coach long to realize with four starters back in the offensive line and a physical running back like Thomas Colston returning, the Tigers needed to run the ball. Colston has rushed for 729 yards and six touchdowns on 103 carries.
The Tigers have wins over Tanner, Elkmont, Brewer, Lawrence County and Clements. Tanner (4-2) is the only team in that group with a win.
“We are thankful to be where we are, but the schedule definitely gets more challenging starting this week,” Snider said.
Ardmore travels to Russellville. Then next week East Limestone comes to town.
Whenever Snider needs some head coaching advice he can turn to his quarterback coach. It’s Billy Snider, his father.
“I have a son on the team who is an eighth grader,” Jonathan Snider said. “So there will be three generations of our family on the football field together. That’s really special.”
