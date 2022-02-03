Former Decatur player and assistant coach Daniel Johnson is the new head coach at Fayetteville High in Tennessee.
Johnson was named head coach Wednesday after Kenny Morson resigned to become head coach at Florence.
When Morson, who had been an assistant coach at Decatur for 22 years, became head coach at Fayetteville in 2019 one of his first hires was Johnson as associate head coach and defensive coordinator.
In three seasons at Fayetteville, the Tigers went 34-4 with a state championship in 2020.
A 2004 Decatur graduate, Johnson starred in football and baseball. He lettered four years in baseball at North Alabama.
