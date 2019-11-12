Chris Foster didn’t know a whole lot about football in north Alabama when he became the Priceville High head coach over the summer.
The rookie head coach caught on quickly. His Bulldogs (8-3) have had an amazing season and are preparing for a second-round playoff game on Friday.
Priceville travels to Tuscaloosa to face the Northside Rams for the first time.
Northside (10-1) is mostly an unknown in this part of the state. The school is part of the Tuscaloosa County school system. It’s on U.S. 43 north of Northport.
The one person around here who probably knows the most about Northside is Foster. He was an assistant coach at Brookwood, another Tuscaloosa County school, for the last four years and coached against Northside three times.
“They have a really good program and are having a really good year,” Foster said.
Northside opened the season with a 20-12 loss to Corner. Since Aug. 30, the Rams have reeled off 10 straight wins, including the school’s first playoff victory in 13 tries last Friday vs. Hokes Bluff, 35-21.
Priceville also got its first playoff victory last Friday, 44-23, over Rogers.
The opponents in the other three playoff games involving area schools have a little more history with each other. It’s not the best history from the local teams' standpoint, but sometimes history doesn’t mean a whole lot in playoff football.
Decatur Heritage is 0-3 vs. Donoho out of Anniston. The last meeting was in the first round of the playoffs in 2014 at Donoho. The Falcons beat the Eagles, 65-0. That was Decatur Heritage’s first playoff game ever. Since that loss the Eagles are 6-4 in playoffs games and 2-0 in second-round games.
Falkville is 0-3 vs. Pickens County. The last meeting was in the second round of the playoffs last season at Pickens County. The Tornados won 34-15.
Athens is 0-3 vs. Clay-Chalkville. The last meeting was in the second round of the playoffs in 2017. The host Cougars beat the Golden Eagles, 21-0.
