HARTSELLE — There are a lot of new faces around the Hartselle program this fall. Bryan Moore is the new coach and with him new assistants have followed.
There are also new players, some already at Hartselle who decided to play football and some that made the move to the city school.
Among those new players is senior quarterback Parker Sawyer, who is familiar with Hartselle’s new head coach. Last year he was Moore’s starting quarterback at Jasper, where he helped lead the Vikings to an 11-1 season.
Sawyer has traded in the black and gold for the red and white and is thrilled to once again be playing for Moore.
“He’s a great coach. He came to Jasper my 10th-grade year and I started playing my junior year.” Sawyer said. “He’s been a great coach to me, a great coach to play for and a great example to people. I love him as a coach.”
Despite that relationship with Moore, Sawyer said it wasn’t just because of him that he came to Hartselle, but rather the allure of what a 6A program like Hartselle had to offer.
He credits the people of the school and town in making that transition as smooth as possible.
“We made a family decision to move out here because we felt there was a better opportunity at Hartselle.” Sawyer said. “It’s different, but I love it here. It’s a great atmosphere. I love the school and the team.
“Coming in as a transfer and being the starting QB is challenging. You just have to build relationships, and that’s easy here because it feels like a family here.”
Two weeks into the season and there’s a new challenge on the horizon for Sawyer and the Tigers. This week begins region play and Hartselle is hosting the rival Cullman Bearcats.
Hartselle vs. Cullman is one of the most storied rivalries in the state. The game is played with intensity, largely because both schools and communities are so similar.
However, that’s a lesson that Sawyer doesn’t need. Cullman is also one of the biggest rivals for his old school, Jasper.
“It was interesting to come here and find out Cullman is also the biggest rival,” Sawyer said. “I’m glad it’s that way. The Cullman game at Jasper was always fun to play in. The atmosphere was great, the crowd was always into it and it always comes down to the end. I’m hoping it’s more of the same on Friday night.”
When it comes to performing against the Bearcats, Sawyer is no slouch. A year ago, in his first start, he led Jasper to a 21-19 win, giving the Vikings a 35-34 edge in the rivalry.
Hartselle faithful hope that Sawyer can perform similar magic in a red and white jersey.
Of course, those same faithful are going to let Sawyer know that, while it may be a big deal in Jasper, the Cullman game is even bigger in Hartselle.
“Yes, people have said that,” Sawyer said. “People tell me that it’s more intense here. If that’s the truth, I can’t wait to play in it.”
Overall, Hartselle and Cullman have met a total of 98 times, with the Tigers holding a 48-46-4 edge. The game is always close with the average margin of difference in the last 11 games being just nine points.
The Tigers have dominated in recent history, winning nine of the 11 games that have been played since the rivalry was renewed in 2010. They’ve also dominated in their home stadium of J.P. Cain, which is where this Friday’s contest will be played, winning 11 in a row dating to 1997. Cullman’s last victory in J.P. Cain WAS in 1994.
The Bearcats are coming off their first win over the Tigers since 2014. Currently 2-0, they’ve outscored their first two opponents 44-0.
“Either way it’s about us not them. We have to go out and execute and do what we do,” Sawyer said. “I don’t really see us as the underdogs, but knowing other people do just makes you want to go out there, play harder and prove people wrong.”
