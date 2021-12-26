HARTSELLE — JT Blackwood wasn’t sure what to expect on his first day as part of the Hartselle football team.
“I remember being very nervous that first day,” Blackwood said.
It was the summer of 2020, and Blackwood was making the move from Cullman to Hartselle. That’s sort of like transferring from one SEC powerhouse to another. It’s always a gamble, but sometimes taking the risk can be rewarding.
This move was rewarding in Blackwood’s case. After sharing the quarterback duties as a junior, Blackwood took over as the No. 1 guy this season. He had a special senior season throwing the ball for 2,180 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for six touchdowns.
Blackwood is The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Player of the Year. Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore is The Daily’s Coach of the Year.
Hartselle posted a 10-1 record, which included an undefeated regular season. It was the program’s 13th 10-win season.
The Class 6A, Region 8 championship was the second region title for the Tigers since 2012. Hartselle’s season ended with a 35-28 loss in the first round of the playoffs to Gardendale.
“Going 10-0 in the regular season is good, but it was a disappointment with how the season ended,” Moore said. “This place is about finishing the season as a champion.”
Blackwood and his brother Landon, who will be a junior quarterback next season, made the move to Hartselle when their mother Debbie was hired to teach at the high school. It was the summer before Moore’s first season and the quarterback position was a question mark.
“I thought the opportunity for playing quarterback was better at Hartselle than at Cullman,” Blackwood said. “It didn’t take long for me to feel at home here. It’s been special to be part of this program. I’ve made a lot of great friends.”
Hartselle opened the season in impressive fashion with road wins at Austin, 29-0, Mae Jemison, 41-0, and Cullman, 35-14. Another road win at Muscles Shoals, 52-35, on Oct. 8 wrapped up the region championship. The Blackwood-led offense averaged 41 points a game for the season. It scored 52 or more points in four wins.
“I really have to thank my offensive line and our skilled players on offense,” Blackwood said. “The line took care of me and the skilled players were great at making me look good.”
What makes Blackwood’s season even more remarkable is that he played through the season with an elbow that eventually had Tommy John surgery on Nov. 12.
Blackwood was a key pitcher on the Hartselle baseball team that went to the Class 6A championship finals. In July he started feeling some discomfort. A visit to the Andrews Clinic in Birmingham revealed the problem.
“They said I couldn’t damage it any worse playing football,” Blackwood said. “When I threw the football overhand, the elbow didn’t bother me. If I tried throwing sidearm, it really hurt.”
Turns out that the elbow was not damaged as bad as first feared. Instead of the usual 18 months of rehab, Blackwood’s rehab should take six months. It’s possible he could be pitching for Hartselle in the playoffs.
“You don’t get to coach too many players like him in your coaching career,” Moore said. “It’s been a privilege to watch him grow. He’s meant everything to our team. He’s a leader on the field and in the classroom.”
