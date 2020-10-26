Mountain Brook (8-1) at Austin (8-1) highlights the schedule for the last week of the regular season.
Many teams have completed the regular season. There are just 11 games involving area teams this week. Four games are scheduled for Thursday and seven for Friday.
The meeting between Mountain Brook and Austin is scheduled for Thursday. Mountain Brook was ranked No. 2 in Class 6A last week. Austin was ranked No. 8 in Class 7A.
Other games for Thursday have Decatur vs. Huntsville at Milton Frank Stadium, Ardmore at West Limestone and East Lawrence at Sheffield.
Friday’s schedule has Saint John Paul II at Priceville, Falkville at Winston County, Danville at Lawrence County, Hatton at Clements, Hanceville at Elkmont, Tanner at Waterloo and R.A. Hubbard at New Hope.
The playoffs begin Nov. 6 with 12 area teams advancing to the first round. Clements could join the party, if Hackleburg beats Phil Campbell on Friday.
Here are the games for area teams that have advanced to the playoffs:
Class 7A: Oak Mountain at Austin
Class 6A: Homewood at Athens, Hartselle at Briarwood Christian
Class 5A: Parker at East Limestone, Lawrence County at Ramsay
Class 4A: Hamilton at West Limestone
Class 3A: Saks at East Lawrence
Class 2A: Cleveland at Falkville, Tanner at Spring Garden, Hatton at Aliceville
Class 1A: Wadley at Decatur Heritage, R.A. Hubbard at Ragland
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.