There’s no doubt this has been one of the crazier high school football seasons.
Several of the traditional powers are down. Several of the programs that usually pack up the equipment at the end of October will get to experience the magic of playoff football.
The playoffs begin Nov. 8. The championship games will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Dec. 4-6. Class 7A is Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. The games on Dec. 5 are 3A at 11 a.m., 1A at 3 p.m. and 5A at 7 p.m. The Dec. 6 games are 4A at 11 a.m., 2A at 3 p.m. and 6A at 7 p.m.
It’s been awhile since a local team appeared in the Super 7. It was Tanner winning the Class 2A state championship in 2013. That was the last year of the Super 6 before it expanded to accommodate the new Class 7A
Seven area schools have already secured spots in the playoffs. They are Athens (6-2), Hartselle (3-5), Danville (5-4), Priceville (5-3), Clements (5-3), Decatur Heritage (9-0) and Falkville (4-4). Four more, Austin (6-2), Lawrence County (3-5), Hatton (4-4) and R.A. Hubbard (5-4, 3-3), have paths to the playoffs. Some of those paths are a little easier to navigate than the others.
Regions cross over with the first-place teams in each region playing a fourth-place team in the other region. The second-place teams play third-place teams.
Class 7A
Three weeks ago, Austin was in the running for hosting a first-round game. Today, the Black Bears have to be concerned about just making the playoffs.
A win tonight at James Clemens (6-2, 6-0) gets the Black Bears in, but beating James Clemens won’t be easy. The Jets are the region champions after routing Sparkman, 49-3, last week. That’s the same Sparkman (7-1, 5-1) that beat Austin, 24-21, three weeks ago.
One other path to the playoffs for Austin has Bob Jones (4-5, 3-3) losing at Huntsville (5-4, 2-4). That game could be considered as being close to a toss-up. Another key game in Region 4 is Sparkman (7-1, 5-1) at Florence (5-4, 4-2), which could decide second place.
Region 4, as always, matches up with Region 3 in Class 7A. The four teams out of Region 3 are Thompson (8-0, 6-0) at No. 1, Hoover (7-1, 5-1) and Mountain Brook (7-1, 5-1), which play Friday, at either 2 or 3 and Vestavia (5-3, 3-3) at 4.
Playoff pairings prediction: Vestavia at James Clemens, Hoover at Sparkman, Austin at Mountain Brook, Florence at Thompson.
Class 6A
There’s no mystery in Class 6A for both Region 7 and Region 8 which meet in the first round.
The pecking order in Region 7 is set with Muscle Shoals (9-0, 5-0), Athens (6-2, 4-1), Cullman (4-5, 3-2) and Hartselle (3-5, 2-3). In Region 8 you have Fort Payne (7-1, 5-0), Mae Jemison (4-5, 4-1), Buckhorn (4-5, 3-2) and Albertville (4-4, 2-3).
Playoff pairings: Albertville at Muscle Shoals, Buckhorn at Athens, Cullman at Mae Jemison, Hartselle at Fort Payne
Class 5A
The only area team with a chance to make it out of 5A is Lawrence County (3-5, 2-4). The Red Devils play in Region 7 with the No. 1 team in the state in 5A, Jasper (8-0, 6-0). Right behind Jasper is Hamilton (7-1, 5-1) and Russellville (6-2, 4-2). Jasper and Hamilton play for the region championship tonight. Both teams will host first-round playoff games.
The fourth spot is up for grabs between Lawrence County, Corner (5-3, 3-3), West Point (3-5, 2-4) and Hayden (3-6, 2-4).
This week’s schedule falls just right for the Red Devils. Lawrence County plays Corner. West Point plays Hayden. If Lawrence County and Hayden both win, the Red Devils get the No. 4 spot.
If Lawrence County beats Corner and West Point beats Hayden, there would be a three-way tie. That’s broken with the non-region winning percentage, which means the final Friday night of the season would decide it.
Region 7 matches up with Region 8 in the first round. Right now, the top four in Region 8 are Madison County (7-2, 5-1), Scottsboro (6-2, 5-1), Madison Academy (5-3, 4-2) and Guntersville (5-2, 4-2). Madison County holds the tiebreaker over Scottsboro. Madison Academy has the tiebreaker over Guntersville.
Playoff pairings prediction: Lawrence County at Madison County, Russellville at Scottsboro, Madison Academy at Hamilton, Guntersville at Jasper
Class 4A
The four teams representing Region 7 have been decided. They are Fairview (6-2, 4-1), Danville (5-4, 4-2), Priceville (5-3, 4-2) and Saint John Paul II (6-2, 4-3). The order is still to be determined.
Fairview could win the region championship with a win over Danville tonight. If Danville wins, it opens up several possibilities, including a four-way tie at the top.
Region 8 already has a champion in Deshler (6-2, 5-0). Behind those Tigers are West Limestone (5-3, 3-2), Brooks (4-4, 3-2), Central Florence (3-5, 3-2) and Rogers (2-6, 2-3). West Limestone hosts Deshler tonight.
Playoff pairings prediction: West Limestone at Priceville, Danville at Deshler, Central Florence at Fairview, Saint John Paul II at Brooks
Class 3A
Clements made the playoffs last year for the first time in nine years as the fourth-place team out of Region 8. The Colts (5-3, 3-2) look to be improving this year by one spot up to third place.
Region 8 has Lauderdale County (7-2, 5-1) at the top with Westminster Christian (6-2, 4-1). Behind Clements in fourth-place is Colbert Heights.
Undefeated Susan Moore (9-0, 6-0) is at the top of Region 7. Sylvania (7-1, 4-1) and Geraldine (5-3, 4-1) play for second-place Friday. Fourth place will go to either Plainview (3-5, 2-3), New Hope (3-5, 1-4) or Pisgah (3-5, 1-4).
Playoff pairings prediction: Clements at Geraldine, Pisgah at Westminster Christian, Sylvania at Lauderdale County, Colbert Heights at Susan Moore
Class 2A
One area team is still alive. Hatton (4-4, 2-3) is tied with Sheffield (4-4, 2-3) for fourth in Region 7. Sheffield holds the tie-breaker with a 20-8 win over Hatton.
The combination that gets Hatton into the playoffs is the Hornets beating Addison and Tanner beating Sheffield. Both games are tonight.
The top three teams in Region 7 are set with Red Bay (8-0, 5-0), Addison (7-2, 4-1) and Colbert County (6-3, 4-2).
Region 8 is set at the top with Fyffe (8-0, 6-0), which is No. 1 in the state, followed by Collinsville (7-1, 5-1), Cedar Bluff (6-2, 4-2) and North Sand Mountain (5-3, 4-2).
Playoff pairings prediction: Sheffield at Fyffe, Colbert County at Cedar Bluff, Collinsville at Addison, North Sand Mountain at Red Bay
Class 1A
Decatur Heritage (9-0, 5-0) has wrapped up the Region 7 championship and will host the No. 4 team from Region 8, which will be the loser of the of Friday’s Vina (3-5, 3-2) vs. Hackleburg (3-5, 3-2) game.
Lining up behind Decatur Heritage in Region 7 are Falkville (4-4, 3-2), Valley Head (5-3, 3-2), Woodville (4-4, 3-2) and R.A. Hubbard (5-4, 3-3). Despite the good overall record, R.A. Hubbard is going to need some major help to make the playoffs.
The top two teams in Region 8 are defending 1A state champion Mars Hill (8-0, 5-0) and Waterloo (7-2, 5-1).
Playoff pairings prediction: Hackleburg at Decatur Heritage, Falkville at Waterloo, Vina at Valley Head and Woodville at Mars Hill
