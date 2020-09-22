After suffering their first loss of the season, the Austin Black Bears have dropped to No. 10 in the latest state rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Austin (4-1) was No. 5 in Class 7A before losing at region rival Sparkman, 21-14, last Friday. Austin does not play this week.
Decatur Heritage (3-2) is the only other area team ranked. The Eagles remain at No. 7 in Class 1A after a 61-6 win over Shoals Christian. Decatur Heritage hosts Woodville on Friday at West Morgan.
Three other area teams received votes, but they failed to make the Top 10 in their classifications. All three are undefeated. They are West Limestone (4-0) in 4A, East Lawrence (4-0) in 3A and Falkville (4-0) in 2A.
The last three undefeated area teams are in action Friday with West Limestone at East Limestone, East Lawrence at Hatton and Falkville at Cold Springs.
The rest of Friday’s area games: Hartselle at Russellville, Arab at Brewer, West Morgan at Leeds, Priceville at Danville, Hueytown at Athens, Lawrence County at Westminster, Ardmore at Clements, Elkmont at Lexington and Tanner at Columbia.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 5-0; 276
2. Hoover; 5-0; 205
3. Auburn; 5-0; 181
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-1; 160
5. Central-Phenix City; 3-2; 137
6. Prattville; 4-1; 101
7. Fairhope; 3-1; 73
8 (tie). Daphne; 3-1; 53
8 (tie). Theodore; 4-1; 53
10. Austin; 4-1; 49
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (3-2) 9, Enterprise (3-1) 5, Sparkman (3-2) 5, Oak Mountain (4-1) 3, Florence (3-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mountain Brook (16); 4-0; 255
2. Oxford (7); 4-1; 228
3. Pinson Valley; 4-1; 170
4. Saraland; 4-1; 160
5. Clay-Chalkville; 5-0; 148
6. Opelika; 3-1; 104
7. Lee-Montgomery; 4-1; 74
8. Cullman; 5-0; 66
9. Blount; 3-2; 62
10. McGill-Toolen; 2-1; 28
Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (3-1) 9, Pelham (4-1) 3, Eufaula (3-2) 2, Hueytown (2-3) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (19); 5-0; 262
2. St. Paul's (3); 5-0; 211
3. Ramsay; 4-0; 176
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 3-1; 171
5. Guntersville; 4-0; 130
6. Alexandria; 4-0; 120
7. Pike Road; 5-0; 79
8. Faith-Mobile; 4-1; 69
9. Demopolis; 5-0; 47
10. UMS-Wright; 2-2; 22
Others receiving votes: Fairview (4-1) 10, Russellville (5-0) 8, Greenville (3-1) 3, Sylacauga (3-1) 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (23); 5-0; 276
2. Gordo; 5-0; 200
3. Madison Co.; 5-0; 168
4. Madison Aca.; 4-0; 145
5. Mobile Chr.; 4-0; 144
6. Bibb Co.; 4-1; 105
7. Jacksonville; 4-1; 96
8. Etowah; 3-1; 66
9. Good Hope; 5-0; 58
10. Jackson; 4-1; 29
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (4-0) 13, Handley (2-0) 4, St. James (3-1) 4, Vigor (2-2) 3.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (23); 4-0; 276
2. Fyffe; 4-0; 206
3. Walter Wellborn; 4-0; 180
4. Flomaton; 4-0; 153
5. T.R. Miller; 4-1; 143
6. Catholic-Montgomery; 4-1; 106
7. Ohatchee; 4-1; 91
8. Montgomery Aca.; 5-0; 61
9. Thomasville; 4-0; 42
10. Opp; 4-1; 13
Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (4-1) 11, Trinity (4-1) 11, Pike Co. (2-2) 7, Reeltown (3-2) 5, East Lawrence (4-0) 4, Hillcrest-Evergreen (3-2) 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Randolph Co. (17); 4-0; 248
2. Mars Hill Bible (2); 3-1; 196
3. Red Bay (2); 3-0; 182
4. Lanett (2); 4-1; 169
5. Leroy; 3-1; 131
6. Spring Garden; 4-0; 120
7. G.W. Long; 3-0; 97
8. Clarke Co.; 4-0; 82
9. Elba; 4-1; 40
10. North Sand Mountain; 4-0; 22
Others receiving votes: Falkville (4-0) 15, Geneva Co. (4-0) 4, Westbrook Chr. (4-0) 4, Colbert Co. (5-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (23); 4-0; 276
2. Linden; 4-0; 206
3. Sweet Water; 2-1; 178
4. Maplesville; 4-1; 162
5. Notasulga; 3-0; 135
6. Pickens Co.; 3-1; 110
7. Decatur Heritage; 3-2; 83
8. Millry; 4-0; 75
9. Winterboro; 5-0; 46
10. Florala; 4-0; 34
Others receiving votes: Valley Head (4-1) 5, Marengo (2-2) 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.