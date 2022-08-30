Decatur’s 28-14 win over Austin on Friday has the Red Raiders off to a 2-0 start.
That’s big for the season and also big for the rivalry between the cross-town schools. It snapped Austin’s winning streak over Decatur at seven, which tied Decatur’s longest winning streak in the series.
If matchups between two schools really are rivalries, the series needs to be competitive. Dominance over a period of years can take some of the fire out of the rivalry.
That might have happened in the River City Rivalry. The last time Decatur beat Austin was in 2014 when the seniors in last Friday’s game were in the fourth grade.
Friday’s outcome could mean the emotions of next year’s game will be at a level the city hasn’t seen in a while. Decatur will be chasing two in a row over the Black Bears. Austin will be fired up for payback.
The big difference in Friday’s win was Decatur’s ability to make big plays. Quarterback Ellis Dickman completed 13 of 19 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Jayden Brown caught eight passes for 102 yards and two scores. Running back Ryan Kirk had 21 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. Bo Belcher had a 67-yard touchdown catch.
The Decatur defense made some plays, too. Austin had five possessions in the first half. The first three ended with punts. The next one ended with a blocked field goal. The fifth possession ended with the clock running out.
Austin did score touchdowns on its first two possessions of the second half. That cut the Decatur lead to 21-14 with 9:30 left to play. Decatur was forced to punt. Austin got the ball back with 8:04 left and momentum on its side.
But the Decatur defense answered. The Black Bears ran three plays and failed to gain a yard and were forced to punt.
Decatur then went on a 14-play drive that ended with Dickman-to-Brown for the final score of the night and the 28-14 margin.
Paxtin Dupper led the Decatur defense with 13 tackles and one sack. Adolfo Soto had 10 tackles and one sack. Tommy Cazier also had 10 tackles. Nose tackle Kolby Brown recorded just three tackles, but two of them were for sacks and he also blocked a field goal.
Big night for Tanner offense
One result from Friday that got under reported was Tanner’s 61-46 win over Mae Jemison. The final score was first reported as 20-6 in Tanner’s favor. Turns out that was just the halftime score. The teams combined for 81 points in the second half.
“It was a shootout,” Tanner coach Oscar Bonds said.
Tanner running back Elinneaus Jackson had 21 carries for 320 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Karl Parham completed 8 of 17 passes for 245 yards and three scores. He also had four carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Jerrick Thompson caught six passes for 90 yards and two scores.
Seven games in Morgan County
Friday is the first night of region play this season and it won’t be difficult to find a game to go watch in Morgan County. Seven of the nine schools in Morgan County will be playing at home.
That’s Austin hosting Sparkman, Decatur hosting Athens, West Morgan hosting Brooks, Priceville hosting Madison County, Brewer hosting Ardmore, Danville hosting Susan Moore and Falkville hosting Sheffield.
The two schools traveling Friday are Hartselle to Cullman, which is a short trip. Decatur Heritage travels to Valley Head. That’s not a short trip at 100 miles.
Five of the nine schools in Morgan County are undefeated after two weeks of the season. That’s Decatur, Hartselle, West Morgan, Priceville and Decatur Heritage.
