When the clock struck zero Friday night at both Austin's and Decatur's football stadiums, the calendar officially turned to Austin and Decatur week.
The River City Rivalry is this week, Decatur's annual showdown between its two biggest high schools, the Decatur Red Raiders and the Austin Black Bears.
This year's game will take place at Ogle Stadium, home of the Red Raiders.
For decades the game was played at the end of the season. The two teams would clash in the chilly temperatures of late October or early November when, ideally, both teams are playing their best football.
That's not the case anymore. Since 2008, the two teams have met early in the season. The game has shifted between Week 1 and Week 3, but it always takes place in late August or early September now.
That means instead of cool weather, the two teams are battling intense temperatures, and instead of playing their best ball, both teams are still trying to figure out who they are.
Fortunately for players, coaches and even fans, temperatures for the game won't be as bad as last week. So far the forecast high for Friday in Decatur is 84 degrees, which is much cooler than the upper nineties of last Friday.
Still, while the weather may feel nicer, both teams are certainly still learning about themselves.
For the first time since 2012, both Decatur and Austin will enter the contest without a loss. Austin held on late to defeat rival Hartselle, the Class 6A No. 3 ranked team, 28-17. It was a big win, but the Black Bears definitely showed holes. Austin committed three turnovers and its offense, which was explosive in the first half, failed to score in the second.
Decatur pulled off a dominating 54-23 win over Mae Jemison. The Red Raiders looked crisp as senior quarterback Bradin Dupper had six touchdowns, four passing and two rushing, in his first start. However, how much does a win over a Jaguars team that went winless in 2022 tell?
This game will be the first in the rivalry for new Decatur head coach Aairon Savage. Decatur coaches are 1-2 all-time in their first game vs. Austin, with Earl Webb (1964) being the only one to notch a win.
Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins will be coaching in his 14th River City Rivalry. He's 9-4 overall vs. the Red Raiders.
Decatur leads the series all-time vs. Austin 37-23, including a 26-14 win last season. However, prior to last season, Austin had won seven in a row dating back to 2015.
Decatur is looking to get its first win over Austin at Ogle Stadium since 2014.
Here are some other takeaways from last week:
• As promised in the preseason by Perkins, Austin rotated quarterbacks in the season opener. Senior Judd Bailey was 4 of 7 passing for 116 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Junior JL Davis was 7 of 8 for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Will both rotate again this week? It's a tough decision to make.
• As expected, West Morgan looked even more dangerous Friday in its 41-20 win over Randolph than it did last season when the Rebels finished 10-2. Mostly a run-heavy team a season ago, the Rebels showed more balance Friday as senior quarterback Braxton Peters showcased his improved passing abilities by going 15 of 18 for 190 yards and four touchdowns.
• Priceville suffered its first season-opening loss Friday since head coach Chris Foster's first season in 2019. The Bulldogs went on the road to Plainview and lost 21-14. The Bears are in their second season under high school coach Dale Pruitt. Pruitt led Plainview from 1984-2000 and accumulated a 147-59 record. He has a 310-150 record all-time. Pruitt's son, former Alabama defensive coordinator and Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, is on staff in an advisory role, but don't be surprised if he's played a heavy hand in helping his dad get Plainview back on track. Expect a bounce-back from Priceville this Friday vs. Fairview.
• Decatur Heritage made an emphatic statement Friday when the Eagles destroyed Section 63-15, a team they beat by only two points in 2022. Freshman running back Savarius Evans rushed 15 times for an eye-popping 273 yards and six touchdowns.
