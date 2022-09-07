Before this season, West Morgan and Priceville had met on the football field every season since 2010.
For many years it was one of those season-opening games played on that first Thursday night that got the schedule off to a hot start.
If the rivalry continues this season, it will have to be in the playoffs. Despite both schools being in Class 4A, they are not scheduled to meet in the regular season.
That’s a shame any season, but particularly this season. Both teams are off to 3-0 starts with dominating performances that promise more wins to come. A regular season showdown would be one of the top games in the area.
Priceville marched through Plainview, 20-8, at Fairview, 54-47, and Madison County, 35-0, to open the season. The defensive performances at home over Plainview and Class 4A, Region 8 rival Madison County were impressive. Going on the road to win an offensive shootout at Class 5A Fairview really says a lot about what the Bulldogs can do in pressure games.
The Bulldogs again have a run-oriented offense. All-State running back Mason Cartee has rushed for 397 yards and five touchdowns on 50 carries. Blitz Clemons has 352 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries. Cartee averages 7.94 yards a carry. Clemons averages an unbelievable 18.53 yards a carry. Leading the defense are Larson Speegle with 39 tackles and Jake Langlois with 36.
Priceville looks to have picked right up from last season’s 10-2 success. Holding two Class 4A opponents to a combined eight points is impressive in this day of high-scoring football.
“Our defense did a great job of dominating at the line of scrimmage last Friday,” head coach Chris Foster said. “Usually that means good things happen.”
West Morgan has wins over Randolph, 41-21, at Ardmore, 49-0, and vs. Brooks, 53-7. That’s three impressive wins. Randolph bounced back from the loss to West Morgan with a 46-33 win over Madison Academy. Brooks has always been one of the perennial powers in Class 4A, Region 7 and doesn’t get manhandled too often like it did last Friday in Trinity.
The Rebels are led by running back Jalen Fletcher with 358 yards and six touchdowns on 42 carries. Quarterback Braxton Peters has 30 carries for 125 yards and five touchdowns. Lou Segars leads the West Morgan defense with 16.5 tackles. Ty Jones has 11.5. Maurice Johnson and Ashton Garland both have 4.5 tackles for losses.
The West Morgan success is quite a turnaround after last season’s 5-5 record.
“Last season we were learning how to compete,” head coach Drew Phillips said. “This season we’re expecting to win.”
West Morgan and Priceville both competed in Class 4A, Region 8 last season with West Limestone, Deshler, Brooks, Central-Florence, Rogers and Wilson. The state reclassification last December had those eight schools together in a new Class 4A, Region 7. That would have guaranteed West Morgan and Priceville to play this season.
The new Class 4A, Region 7 had Madison Academy, Randolph, Westminster Christian, DAR, New Hope, Saint John Paul II, Madison County and North Jackson.
Madison Academy later appealed saying it should be in Class 3A after playing several seasons in 4A under the state’s competitive balance rule. The state accepted the appeal and dropped Madison Academy to 3A. That meant East Lawrence, the largest school in 3A, moved up to 4A.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association then placed East Lawrence in Region 8 and moved Priceville to Region 7. There went the scheduled West Morgan-Priceville game.
The game could have been scheduled as a non-region contest, but that far into the scheduling process nothing could be worked out.
That leaves the chance for a meeting in the playoffs. The regions do cross over in the first round. There’s always the possibility of meeting in the third round, quarterfinals or even semifinals.
Wouldn’t that be something? West Morgan vs. Priceville in the playoff semifinals? Bring it on.
