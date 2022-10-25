Here’s a suggestion for Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long: On Nov. 4, the first day of the high school football playoffs, change the name of Morgan County for that one day to Football County.
It would be a fitting way to note the historical significance of having at least seven of the nine high school teams in the county in the playoffs. Five will be playing first-round playoff games at home.
There are nine high school football teams in Morgan County. Priceville (10-0), Hartselle (9-0), West Morgan (8-1), Decatur (7-2), Austin (7-3), Falkville (5-4) and Brewer (4-5) are in the playoffs.
Right now, Danville (3-6) and Decatur Heritage (4-5) aren't, but could find their way in if everything falls right in this last week of the season.
That would make Morgan County nine for nine in the playoffs. That's never happened before. What are the odds of a county being 100% in the playoffs with nine teams?
The Daily football preseason section heralded the new season in August with the headline “Celebrating a New Season.” Little did we know how much there would be to celebrate.
The four players on the cover photo were Priceville’s Jackson Prickett, Austin’s Druce Clarke, Hartselle Izayah Fletcher and Decatur’s ZJ Matthews. They did a great job pretending to celebrate in the photo.
The celebration has been for real for these four young men and their teams this season with a combined 33-5 record.
The playoff pairings for schools in Morgan County in the opening round that are decided have Vestavia Hills at Austin, Buckhorn at Hartselle, Decatur at Fort Payne, Brewer at Scottsboro, Westminster Christian at West Morgan and Collinsville at Falkville.
Still to be determined is Priceville’s opponent at home in the first round. It will be either Rogers or Brooks.
If Danville makes the 3A playoffs, the Hawks would be traveling to Mars Hill in Florence. If Decatur Heritage makes it, the Eagles would travel to undefeated Meek.
Having seven schools in the playoffs is already a record for Morgan County. The previous high was six in 2019, 1999 and 1984. The six teams in 2019 were Austin, Hartselle, Priceville, Danville, Decatur Heritage and Falkville.
In 2000, the Alabama High School Athletic Association went to the current playoff format with eight regions in Class 1A-6A instead of having 16 areas. Before 2000, it was probably a little easier to make the playoffs in a four-team area than it is today in a region with seven or eight teams.
Between the five schools in the Morgan County system — Brewer, Priceville, West Morgan, Danville and Falkville — the previous high for the most in the playoffs in the same season was three in 2019, 2017, 1999, 1997 and 1984.
This season now has the record with four and it could be all five if some good things happen for Danville this Friday. The Hawks host Brewer.
Both Danville and Decatur Heritage, which visits Colbert Heights on Thursday, are involved in three-way ties that will be broken by the number of total wins by opponents they have defeated. That means the outcome of several games involving other teams will play into breaking the tie.
When it comes to all-time playoff appearances for Morgan County teams, Hartselle, counting this season, leads the way with 40. Decatur is second at 33 and Austin has 28. West Morgan and Falkville are tied at 19. Danville has 10, Decatur Heritage eight, Brewer six and Priceville five.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.