The high school football season for schools in Morgan County just continues to be amazing.
For the first time under the current playoff format that started in 2000, five teams from Morgan County have advanced to the second round. That's five out of the eight that advanced to the playoffs this season.
So give a shout-out to the Hartselle Tigers, Decatur Red Raiders, Priceville Bulldogs, West Morgan Rebels and Falkville Blue Devils.
The previous high was four teams from Morgan County advancing to the second round in 2016. It was Austin, Decatur, Hartselle and Decatur Heritage.
Five teams advancing to the second round is impressive, but maybe should be expected considering the records. Hartselle and Priceville are both 11-0. West Morgan (10-1) lost to undefeated Deshler. Decatur (9-2) lost to undefeated Hartselle and one-loss Muscle Shoals, which also lost to Hartselle. Falkville (7-4) is on a hot streak having won four of its last five after starting the season 2-2.
Why the record-breaking success of this season? Talent has a lot to do with it. This season has had a lot of players making big plays and rolling up impressive numbers.
Coaching deserves a lot of credit, too. This group of head coaches at the nine schools in Morgan County may be the best ever. All nine seem to also have assembled coaching staffs that are getting the job done.
Here are some numbers for each head coach:
Decatur (9-2): Jere Adcock (187-119) is in his 27th season. He’s had to adapt to a changing world at Decatur. The Red Raiders don’t have the talent to reload like they once did. Just when some people may have thought Adcock couldn’t coach anymore, here's a nine-win season to prove them wrong.
Austin (7-4): Jeremy Perkins (90-57) is the longest serving head football coach at Austin and the winningest. The 7A Black Bears earned their second region championship in three years. Getting over that first-round win hurdle in the playoffs is the next goal for the program.
Priceville (11-0): Chris Foster (35-10) has put together four incredible seasons that includes four winning seasons, three trips to the playoffs, a 21-2 record over the last two seasons and this year the Bulldogs’ second region championship ever and first since 2015.
Hartselle (11-0): Bryan Moore (28-5) has set a new standard for Hartselle in his first three seasons. Setting a new standard for a program like Hartselle is not easy to do. The Tigers have now posted back-to-back 10-0 regular seasons with two region championships.
West Morgan (10-1): Drew Phillips (15-6) has put together the best record at West Morgan in his first two seasons since Pierre Coggins coached the Rebels to a combined 21-3 record in 2000 and 2001. The youth on this year’s team shows the potential for even more success ahead.
Falkville (7-4): Seth Ward (11-10) definitely has the Blue Devils headed in the right direction. The success this season is sparked by a talented senior class. The expectations remain high for the next several classes meaning Burl Vest Stadium should be rocking for the next few seasons.
Danville (3-8): Andro Williams (8-13) knew his second season was going to have a lot of growing pains with a young roster. Making the playoffs wasn’t expected, but the experience could be an important steppingstone to the future.
Brewer (5-6): Matt Plunkett (7-14) in his second season looks to be the perfect coach for the Patriots. The Arab graduate understands the program’s history and appears determined to give it the long-term commitment that it needs. Making the playoffs this year was a big shot in the arm.
Decatur Heritage (4-6): Nikita Stover had high hopes for his first season. Unfortunately, injuries and lack of experienced depth at key positions hurt. The future is bright. A lot of super talented young players gained some valuable experience.
