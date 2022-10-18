When the state playoffs start Nov. 4, five of the games could be played in Morgan County.
Austin, Hartselle, Priceville and West Morgan have first-round home games secured. Falkville could make it five with a win this Friday over Tharptown.
Decatur will be on the road for the first round at Fort Payne.
The other three teams from Morgan County still have playoff hopes. Brewer simply needs a win at home Friday against West Point to join the party.
There are narrow paths to the playoffs for both Danville and Decatur Heritage with both teams needing help for it to happen.
The biggest game of the week is the showdown for the Class 4A, Region 8 championship when Priceville (9-0, 6-0) travels to Huntsville to play Randolph (7-1, 6-0). The only blemish on Randolph’s record was a season-opening 41-21 loss at West Morgan.
Both Priceville and Randolph will be home for the first round of the playoffs against the No. 3 and No. 4 teams out of Region 7, which could be Brooks, Rogers, Central-Florence or West Limestone.
Austin (7-2) wrapped up the Class 7A, Region 4 championship last Friday with their 28-26 win over Bob Jones. The Black Bears host the No. 4 team out of Region 3. That will be decided Friday when Tuscaloosa County (5-3) visits Vestavia (4-4).
The playoff pairings are set for the area’s Class 6A teams. Hartselle (9-0) hosts Buckhorn (3-5). Decatur (6-2) travels to Fort Payne (7-1). Muscle Shoals (7-1) hosts Hazel Green (4-4). Cullman (6-3) visits Gadsden City (5-4).
Class 5A, Region 8 has an interesting situation this week. Russellville (5-3) visits Fairview (7-1) to play for the region championship. The loser will be the No. 2 out of the region.
Deciding No. 3 and No. 4 will be head-to-head competition. Brewer (3-5), Ardmore (3-5), East Limestone (3-5) and West Point (3-6) are all tied at 3-3 in region play. West Point visits Brewer. Ardmore visits East Limestone. The winners of those two games claim the No. 3 and No. 4 spots. The head-to-head result between the winners decides the exact order.
West Morgan (7-1) has the No. 2 spot out of Region 8 locked up. The Rebels host Westminster Christian (5-3) in the first round. Westminster Christian scored 45 on Priceville last Friday, but still got beat 72-45.
Lexington (7-1, 5-0) is the Class 2A, Region 8 champion. There’s currently a three-way tie for the last three spots between Falkville (4-4, 3-2), Hatton (6-2, 3-2) and Red Bay (6-2, 3-2).
Falkville has defeated both Hatton and Red Bay. If Falkville beats Tharptown, the Blue Devils are the No. 2 team and host a first-round game. Red Bay visits Hatton on Friday. If Falkville wins, the Red Bay vs. Hatton winner takes No. 3. The No. 4 team travels to No. 1 Fyffe for the first round.
If Falkville loses to Tharptown, the Red Bay vs. Hatton winner takes the No. 2 spot and hosts a first-round playoff game.
In 3A, Danville (2-6, 2-3) needs to beat Brindlee Mountain on Friday and hope it lands into a three-way tie in Region 8. The Hawks would then need to beat Brewer on Oct. 28 to help its chances of advancing to the playoffs.
Decatur Heritage (4-5, 2-4) is open this week. The Eagles play 3A Colbert Heights on Oct. 27. That last game could be big if Decatur Heritage falls into a three-way tie for the No. 4 spot out of Region 7.
For the three-way tie to happen, undefeated Valley Head (8-0) must beat Gaylesville (2-5) and Appalachian (4-4) must beat Cedar Bluff (3-5).
