Decatur’s Devin Haley (35) carries for a first down as he’s tackled by Austin’s Ethan Wynn during the game at Ogle Stadium last Friday. Decatur travels to Athens this Friday to open region play. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Two weeks of the high school football season have now passed and it's been fun so far.
Rivalries have been played. Teams have put up a lot of points or struggled to score. Old players have gotten better and new players have stepped up.
Now, however, the real season begins.
This week's slate of games will open region play for all 19 teams in the Daily's coverage area.
In football, every game matters, but in high school football, region games are of the utmost importance. If you want to make the playoffs, you better win region games.
That's especially true for Class 6A, Region 7, which includes three local teams — Athens, Decatur and Hartselle.
Unlike most regions, which features eight teams, Region 7 has only six teams. Each region gets four playoff spots.
You can cut out Columbia, which hasn't won a game since 2015, and that leaves five teams vying for four spots. That means fewer teams to compete with, but one game could make all the difference in making the playoffs and sitting at home.
That puts some extra pressure on the third game of the season this week when Decatur travels to Athens and Hartselle hosts Cullman.
Athens is looking for its first 3-0 start since 2006 when the team won the 5A state championship. The Golden Eagles are averaging 49 points per game led by junior quarterback Brogan Gross (517 yards passing, 10 touchdowns), senior receiver and South Alabama commit Jay'Shon Ridgle (11 catches, 258 yards, six touchdowns) and junior left tackle Spencer Dowland, who committed to Auburn on Saturday.
Decatur is coming off a 35-3 loss to Austin in the River City Rivalry. Friday's game will be the Red Raiders' first region game and first road game under Aairon Savage.
Hartselle hosts Cullman on Friday. The Tigers lead the series all-time 50-47-4, including an 11-3 mark since the two started playing annually again in 2010. Hartselle has won the last two meetings by a combined 69-14.
Other region games of note:
• Decatur Heritage hosts Valley Head, which won Class 1A, Region 7 in 2022. So far the Eagles have defeated Section 63-15 (more decisive than a 24-22 Decatur Heritage win in 2022) and Carbon Hill 55-0 (a 26-16 win in 2022). Heritage lost to Valley Head 57-35 in 2022.
• West Morgan travels to Brooks. The Rebels have scored 89 points in two games. West Morgan finished second in Class 4A, Region 7 last year, but is currently the only region team ranked in the top 10 in 4A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. New rankings come out Wednesday.
• Priceville travels to Madison County. Defending Class 4A, Region 8 champ Priceville has started 0-2 for the first time since Chris Foster took over in 2019.
• Austin is coming off a dominating 35-3 win over Decatur. The Black Bears also beat Class 6A, No. 5 Hartselle 28-17. This week they travel to Sparkman. The defending Class 7A, Region 4 champions are 2-3 against the Senators since joining 7A.
