There are two weeks left in region play and a lot still to be decided.
The playoff picture is clear for five area teams. Austin, Hartselle, Decatur, Priceville and West Morgan have secured spots in the playoffs that begin Nov. 4.
Austin (6-2, 5-0) needs to win one of its final two region games to be the Class 7A, Region 4 champion. Hartselle (8-0, 4-0) takes the Class 6A, Region 7 championship with a win over Decatur (6-1, 3-1). The Red Raiders need to beat Hartselle to have a chance at a possible region championship and a first-round home playoff game.
Priceville (7-0, 4-0) looks to be on course for a collision at Randolph (5-1, 4-1) on Oct. 21 to decide the Class 4A, Region 8 championship. West Morgan (6-1, 4-1) still has a chance at a region championship, but needs two more region wins and some help.
For nine other area teams, it’s a mixed bag of paths to the playoffs. Wins this Friday for Hatton (6-1, 3-1) and Decatur Heritage (4-4, 2-3) put them in the playoffs.
Falkville (4-3, 3-2), Danville (2-5, 2-2), Tanner (4-4, 2-3), Ardmore (3-4, 2-2), East Limestone (2-5, 1-3) and West Limestone (5-3, 2-3) need wins Friday to stay alive. Brewer hopes it gains ground in the playoff hunt while being open this Friday.
Athens, East Lawrence, Elkmont, Clements and Lawrence County have been eliminated from the playoffs.
Decatur at Hartselle
The oldest rivalry in Morgan County is renewed at J.P. Cain Stadium on Friday when the Red Raiders visit the Tigers.
According to ahsfhs.org, there is a slight discrepancy in the series record. The Decatur records show a 60-28-1 edge for the Red Raiders. The Hartselle records have it at 59-29-0.
Apparently, there’s a 0-0 tie in 1926 that Decatur claims and Hartselle doesn’t. They do agree that the first game was played in 1917 with Hartselle winning 12-0.
A fun fact is that the teams met on Oct. 14, 1922, with Hartselle winning 51-0. Since this Friday is Oct. 14, anyone still around who saw that game 100 years ago should probably be allowed in free at J.P. Cain Stadium.
Both programs know a lot about winning. Decatur ranks No. 13 in the state with 654 all-time wins. Hartselle ranks No. 14 with 649 all-time wins.
The teams bring a combined 14 wins into Friday’s game. There have been only two meetings where the teams combined for more wins. In 2008, Decatur was 7-2 and Hartselle 9-0 for 16 combined wins. In 2009, Decatur was 7-2 and Hartselle 8-1 for 15 combined.
Since the teams have mostly played in different classes over the years, the meetings have usually been a fixture early in the schedule or in the middle of the schedule. Rarely have they met this late into the season. Of course that limits the number of wins they could bring to the table.
There was a time back in the 1940s and into the 1950s when the teams met in the last game, which was played on Thanksgiving. In 1947, it was a combined record with 13 wins. That was Decatur at 9-0 and Hartselle at 4-5.
Players to watch
The Decatur vs. Hartselle matchup has several to keep an eye on.
Decatur quarterback Ellis Dickman has completed 86 of 147 passes for 1,359 yards and 16 touchdowns with three interceptions. Hartselle quarterback Jack Smith has completed 120 of 177 for 1,550 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions.
Hartselle receiver Izayah Fletcher has 50 receptions for 534 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Eli Tidwell has 32 for 653 yards and eight touchdowns. Decatur receiver Jayden Brown has 28 catches for 533 yards and seven touchdowns.
Fletcher averages 10.7 yards per catch. Brown averages 19 yards a grab. Tidwell averages 20.4 yards.
