Four weeks of the high school football season have now passed.
You can learn a lot in four weeks, like which teams are capable of being region champions or making deep playoff runs.
Through four weeks of play, here are six things we've learned:
• No. 1. West Morgan has what it takes to make a deep run. This West Morgan team is for real. The Rebels are oozing with talent, and it's showing on Friday nights as they currently hold the highest scoring offense in the state.
Last year's All-State running back Jalen Fletcher is just as good in 2023, and has taken on an expanded role, moving around the offense to better utilize his skills. His backup, Jeremy Strong, could probably start for a lot of teams, while quarterback Braxton Peters' improvement as a passer has given opportunities to receivers like Ti'arrius Mosely and Shone Tapscott. The defense bends but doesn't break and is opportunistic at forcing turnovers.
This was a good team last year that finished 10-2 with a narrow loss to eventual state finalist Cherokee County in the playoffs. Cherokee County is still the team to beat in 4A North, but the Rebels will be right there with the Warriors contending for that spot.
• No. 2: Austin has some things to figure out. Two weeks ago after a 2-0 start, Austin looked like it would be the clear top team in its region. However, two games into region play and that hasn't been the case.
The Black Bears have started 0-2 in their region, with losses to Sparkman (21-18) and Florence (20-7). Austin especially struggled against Florence, with head coach Jeremy Perkins calling it "the worst game we've played."
Fortunately for the Black Bears, they have two region games, against Albertville and Grissom, who are a combined 1-7, with a non-region game at Gardendale in the next three weeks to figure things out.
• No. 3: Hartselle is returning to its roots. For the past two years, Hartselle had been known for a high-powered offense that saw the Tigers averaging 41 points per game. Coming into this year, however, the Tigers were replacing 10 starters on offense, and there's been some growing pains as a result. Fortunately for them, the defense has picked up the slack.
In the first half of the season opener vs. Austin, Hartselle allowed 21 points. In the half and three games since, the Tigers have allowed just eight points.
The competition gets a lot tougher starting this Friday, with a home game vs. Gadsden City, but this certainly looks like a traditional shutdown Hartselle defense.
• No. 4: Decatur Heritage is still young. After a hot 3-0 start to the season, the Eagles came back down to earth Friday with a 48-0 road loss to Coosa Christian, a state semifinalist in 2022.
What that loss announced was, even though Heritage has plenty of talent, the Eagles are still a young team.
Second year head coach Nikita Stover has his team much improved from 2022, but there's still plenty of room to grow.
• No. 5: Priceville is back to business. The first two weeks of the season were rough for the Bulldogs as they started 0-2 for the first time under head coach Chris Foster. That seems like a distant past though as now Priceville has a perfect 2-0 in region play with a 27-point win over Madison County and a 38-point win over D.A.R.
The Bulldogs look primed to repeat as Class 4A, Region 8 champs, and if they do, no one will remember that 0-2 start.
• No. 6: Tanner punches back. The Tanner Rattlers were another team that started 0-2. That was a bit deceiving, though, as it was two six-point losses to 3A Lauderdale County and 6A Mae Jemison.
In two games of 2A region play so far, Tanner has outscored its opponents (Tharptown and Falkville) by a combined 122-26. The Rattlers look poised to win their first region championship since they won seven straight from 2010-2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.