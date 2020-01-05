The Daily has been honoring area high school football players with recognition on All-Area teams since 1977.
That’s a lot of football players honored over the last 52 years. The honors for the 2019 season may have been a first with both players of the year being underclassmen.
Priceville junior running back Jerry Burton was the Class 1A-4A Player of the Year. Austin junior quarterback Quincy Crittendon was the Class 5A-7A Player of the Year. That creates the possibility of both players being repeat winners next season.
There have been underclassmen that have won the player of the year honors over the years. Few have won it a second time. The only one honored in back-to-back years was Athens quarterback Rob Ezell in 2005 and 2006.
Two other players received the honor twice, but not in back-to-back seasons. Hazlewood running back Pierre Goode was the 1A-4A Player of the Year in 1983 and 1985. Danville running back Ardie Orr slipped in to claim the honor in 1984.
Not only did Orr deprive Goode of three in a row, he deprived the Goode family of five in a row. Pierre’s oldest brother, Chris, received the honor in 1981. Brother No. 2, Kerry, was the 1982 Player of the Year. All three of the Goode brothers, along with younger brother Clyde, went on to play at Alabama.
Tanner’s Chadarius Townsend was the Class 1A-4A Player of the Year in 2014 as a sophomore and in 2016 as a senior. His run was interrupted by a quarterback out of Priceville named Kaleb Barker.
Townsend just finished his third season at Alabama, where he has worked at running back, wide receiver and defensive back. Barker just finished his final season at Troy as a record-breaking quarterback for the Trojans.
If the past means anything, it looks like the odds are not great on either Burton or Crittendon taking Player of the Year honors in 2020. They both are certainly talented enough to make it happen. Just receiving the honor one time is quite an accomplishment.
There have been some really great players to receive the honor just once. The list includes Philip Rivers (1999), Jerraud Powers (2004) and D.J. Jones (2007), who all played in the National Football League.
Game of numbers
The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s release of the new average attendance numbers used for reclassification beginning with the 2020 football season had a major effect on just three area schools. Danville and Elkmont dropped from 4A to 3A. Falkville moved up from 1A to 2A.
What was really interesting was the change in attendance numbers compared to 2018 when the last reclassification took place. Out of 22 area schools, 11 had increases and 11 had decreases.
Austin is the largest school in the area with 1,139.45 students. That’s up 55 from the reclassification numbers for 2018-2019.
Just how big is Austin? It’s the 26th largest high school in the state. If you combined Decatur at 806.10 students with Priceville at 338.0 you would have a school with 1,144 students. That’s just five more students than what Austin has.
R.A. Hubbard is the smallest area high school in the AHSAA at 63 students. That’s a drop of 15 from the last reclassification.
Lindsay Lane increased 45 students to become the largest 1A school in the area at 119.07. That’s just ahead of Decatur Heritage down 13 at 117.45 and Athens Bible down 15 at 91.13.
Quick hits
• While the search continues at Hartselle for a new head coach to replace Bo Culver, who resigned after one season, another big job in north Alabama is vacant.
Kevin Rose is leaving Bob Jones after 11 seasons to become head coach at Lincoln County in Tennessee. His teams were a combined 90-36 with 10 trips to the playoffs. This past season was the only one under Rose without a playoff appearance.
Rose and Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins were assistant coaches together for one season at Hoover under Rush Propst.
• Speaking of Propst, he’s back coaching in Alabama as the head coach at a new private school called Ultimate Student Athlete Academy in Coosada, near Montgomery.
USA Academy founder Dusty DeVaughn says the new school plans to create a nationally ranked football team by recruiting players from all over the country. The plan is to field a team this fall.
Propst left Hoover after the 2007 season. He later became head coach at Colquitt County in Georgia, where he was relieved of his duties following the 2018 season. Between the two schools, Propst won seven state championships.
USA Academy will not be eligible to compete in the AHSAA or be allowed to schedule AHSAA schools.
