Don Widner is starting his 38th season as a high school football official Friday. It will be the 34th season for Don Stanford.
When the two Decatur men are asked to look down the road to what officiating will be like in 10 years, Widner, who is 72, and Stanford, 78, are not optimistic. They both see the game of football speeding toward a crisis situation where there aren’t enough qualified officials.
“It’s not a crisis situation now, but it’s definitely a concern,” Widner said. “When I look at our association (Decatur Football Officials), more than 50% of our officials are over 50 years old.
“Younger guys are not getting into officiating at the same rate that guys are leaving. In 10 years, who is going to call the games?”
The National Federation of State High School Associations sounded the alarm earlier this decade about a shortage of officials. It’s a national problem in every sport and in varying degrees in most states. In some places games have had to be rescheduled or even canceled due to the lack of officials.
“We haven’t been hurt by a shortage of officials in our state,” said Mark Jones, director of officials for the Alabama High School Athletic Association. “Some sports have started to experience a crunch on officials. That’s especially true of the sports that have early afternoon starts like baseball, softball and basketball to some extent.
“There are some states where a lot of football games have to be played on Thursday nights just because of the shortage of officials.”
Officiating is a part-time profession that allows a person to stay involved with athletics. They can continue to be around a sport they love while providing a community service and helping the next generation of athletes. It can also provide some extra money.
“If you get into it for the money, then you don’t need to be doing it,” Stanford said. “You have to do it because you love it."
Gene Dickinson is president of the Decatur Football Officials Association. The group has between 80 and 90 members. The association serves 16 high schools from Madison to Russellville.
Each high school football game has at least five officials. Some schools pay extra for a crew of seven. In the press box, there is an official who works the game clock and an alternate official in case of injury to one of the officials on the field.
A person in a crew of five makes $110 for a varsity game. Each member of a crew of seven makes $100. The clock operator is paid $55. Middle school officials make $75.
“If every one of our teams has a home game on the same night, we have to ask for help from other associations,” Dickinson said. “There are several organizations in north Alabama that have helped us out. We’ve helped them out when we could.
“We can handle eight or nine games in one night, but more than that is a challenge. We just don’t have the numbers.”
It’s important to remember that not all officials have the experience to work all the positions on the field in a varsity game. Crews are often pieced together by experience level.
The NFSHSA has released several numbers over the years that point out the problem. From 2007-2017 there was a 12% decrease in officials. In 2016, 40% of officials were 50 or older. In 2018, it reported that 80% of new officials quit after two years.
What’s the cause for the drop in numbers? Stagnant pay rates and low advancement opportunities are part of it, but the level of passion from the stands tops the list. The era of social media may be contributing to a lack of civility that is seeping into sporting events all the way down to the high school and youth sports levels.
“It’s a thankless job and you really have to love it to want to do it,” Dickinson said. “We are humans and humans make mistakes. People need to understand that.”
Last January, the Ohio High School Athletic Association posted a letter online asking parents to “Cool it.” The Ohio association pointed out the NFSHSA numbers of 75% of officials who quit, blaming adult behavior as they primary reason.
The letter said in part:
“When you attend an athletic event that involves your son or daughter, cheer to your heart’s content, enjoy the camaraderie that high school sports offer and have fun. But when it comes to verbally criticize game officials or coaches, cool it.
“Make no mistake about it. Your passion is admired, and your support of the hometown team is needed. But so is your self-control. Yelling, screaming and berating the officials humiliates your child, annoys those sitting around you, embarrasses your child’s school and is the primary reason Ohio has an alarming shortage of high school officials.”
Experienced officials like Widner, Stanford and Dickinson, who is starting his 30th year, are often a valuable asset as a mentor to younger officials. Leonard Morris, 34, is starting his 16th season as an official.
“You don’t grow up to be an official unless you have someone in your family or a friend to encourage you to explore the profession,” Morris said. “I had a gentleman by the name of Waylon Kyle, who introduced me to officiating. Waylon and other great officials have mentored me along the way.”
The process to become a high school football official is thorough with classroom work and on-the-field training. Work in actual games usually starts at the youth league level. According to Widner, the Decatur association had two rookies last season, who advanced to varsity games late in the season.
“A lot of young guys don’t understand the work and time it takes,” Widner said. “It’s a pretty good investment with uniforms, equipment and dues. You don’t just sign up, show up and go to work.”
If the younger officials can make it through two years and come back for a third, Widner calls them keepers. He said Decatur Football Officials Association usually has four or five a year.
Dickinson said the Decatur association has always recruited new officials, but it was usually officials from other sports. This year they are strongly considering an idea proposed by a football coach.
“It was suggested that after the season we go to each school we have contacts with and meet with the seniors to see if any of them would be interested in becoming an official,” Dickinson said. “I just think that’s a great idea.
“If we can get just one from each school every year, it would help our association grow in number, but also grow with younger officials. That’s exactly what we need because you can’t have games if you don’t have any officials.”
