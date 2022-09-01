Granted there’s a lot to take in when someone steps inside Ogle Stadium on a Friday night during football season.
There are the sights, sounds and smells that make a high school football night so special.
When it’s at Ogle Stadium, it’s even more special because of the history of the place. The first game at the 9,000-seat facility was played on Sept. 17, 1948.
Decatur head coach H.L. “Shorty” Ogle raised $100,000 to build the facility that opened as Decatur Stadium and now carries his name. Today, that money would amount to $1.2 million.
“To build something like Ogle today would take $10-$15 million,” architect John Godwin said.
Godwin played football for the Red Raiders. Today he describes the action at Decatur games for the Decatur Athletics channel on YouTube.
“I’ve been doing the radio for 20-something years, and I have been to a lot of different stadiums,” Godwin said. “To me Ogle is the best. The sight lines from the press box are perfect.
“To be 74 years old this place looks great. It’s well built and should last forever. The bones are great. It just needs a little TLC.”
Ogle started his campaign to raise the funds for the stadium in 1946. It was one year after World War II ended. The war effort was over and now it was time to celebrate prosperity. Ogle tapped into the good times by selling lifetime season tickets at the 50-yard line.
The story goes that Decatur Iron and Steel supplied the steel for what became the massive home stands on the west side. The east stands were added later.
“It’s the same kind of steel they were using to build ships during war at Ingalls,” Godwin said. “That’s why Ogle Stadium looks like a battleship.”
The Red Raiders moved into the new stadium after a 10-0 season at Benson Field, which was down by the Tennessee River at what is now Rhodes Ferry Park. Phillips out of Birmingham was the first opponent and the teams played to a 0-0 draw. That would be the only blemish on the Decatur record as the Red Raiders finished at 9-0-1. They repeated the 9-0-1 mark in 1949.
Ogle walked the sidelines at Decatur Stadium for 16 years before retiring after the 1963 season. The coaching line runs from Ogle through Wes Thompson, Earl Webb, Steve Rivers and now Jere Adcock, who has called Ogle his office for almost 30 years.
“To be honest with you, it’s a little creepy some days when you walk in here,” Adcock said. “It sort of feels like you are walking into a graveyard because it’s so quiet, but it’s a place that comes alive every day.
“I think about all the great players, coaches that have been in this stadium and the great games that have been played here. This place is full of history.”
In the early 1960s when Decatur became a two-high school city, Ogle Stadium became the home for the Austin Black Bears. Neither school liked the arrangement. Austin hated having to bus to every home game. Decatur didn’t like that Ogle was nothing more than a generic stadium. It couldn’t be decorated for the Red Raiders with Austin having home games there.
The arrangement ended in 2018. That’s when Austin got a new campus with its own stadium.
Ogle changed right away in 2018 when field turf was installed with a giant D at midfield. A six-lane track was part of the upgrade.
The white letters on the back of the press box that spell out “Ogle Stadium” were painted red. Banners declaring the place “Home of the Red Raiders” were hung.
A group called the Ogle Society was formed to raise funds for future improvements. A brick wall built inside near the main entrance holds 4-inch-by-6-inch plaques to honor anyone associated with Decatur High. Most of the names on the wall are athletes and football players. Plaques cost $300.
“We want a special place to honor people who have meant so much to Decatur,” John Sturges, chairman of the Ogle Society, said. “This also gives us a way to raise money for future upgrades at the stadium. Ogle Society is a 501c3 so this can be a tax deduction, too.”
Give Adcock a magic wand and he can create a makeover for Ogle would enhance the fan experience while helping Decatur’s athletic program advance to a new level. Adcock envisions a new fieldhouse at the north end that could serve football as well as softball, baseball and soccer. The Earl Webb Fieldhouse would become the home for Decatur Middle School football.
Adcock sees a season ticket section that would be like a scholarship section in a college stadium with enhanced dining. There would be more handicap seating, hand rails to maneuver through the stands, more concession stands and more bathrooms.
A new, bigger press box on the home side would have elevator service. A new smaller press box would be built on the opposite side to be used by visiting coaches, school officials and media.
“I don’t know if I’ll see all this happen in my lifetime,” Adcock said. “It might not ever happen, but this is a special place. We need to take advantage of what we have and make it even better.”
