The Friday night lights, or Thursday for some teams, are about to flicker on and bring back Alabama's favorite pastime.
In the past, this week was usually reserved for jamborees, but this year we have 16 area schools playing real games.
Hartselle at Austin on Friday will be the area’s main event. The visiting Tigers lead the all-time series, 30-23-1. However, the home Black Bears have won five of the last six meetings, with Hartselle's last road win coming in 2010.
Austin took home a 31-7 win a season ago due to having a team strong on experience, while Hartselle was young with a new head coach.
Now the roles are sort of reversed as the Tigers return a talented, experienced team that probably overachieved with a 7-4 record in Bryan Moore's first year. The Black Bears, meanwhile, must replace several starters from their first 7A region championship team.
Austin will be good. Head coach Jeremy Perkins' track record proves that, but experience could prove to be the deciding factor here. Prediction: Hartselle
--
Tonight’s games
--
Decatur at Russellville
The Red Raiders are coming off back-to-back 2-8 seasons. Chances they go three in a row? Highly unlikely.
Russellville is 27-8 since head coach John Ritter took. The smart money says take the Golden Tigers at home. Gut feeling though says the Red Raiders will shock some people. Prediction: Decatur
--
West Morgan at Good Hope
Drew Phillips, West Morgan’s new head coach, has his hands full with a Good Hope team that's won 29 games in the last three seasons. Prediction: Good Hope
---
Sheffield at R.A. Hubbard
The Chiefs are 0-5 against the Bulldogs, but they will be motivated in their first game since the deaths of teammates Javion Brown and DJ Wiggins in a tragic car wreck. Prediction: R.A. Hubbard
--
Wilson at Clements
The Colts are 0-5 all-time against the Warriors. Prediction: Wilson
--
Friday’s games
--
Decatur Heritage at Falkville
Quarterback Brayden Kyle leads a talented Eagles' team against Falkville. Prediction: Decatur Heritage
--
Danville at Brewer
This matchup has two Morgan County schools with new coaches. Brewer is 5A. Danville is 3A. Prediction: Brewer
---
East Lawrence at Sulligent
The Eagles are coming off their best season in school history. The big question is, what's next? Prediction: East Lawrence
---
Tanner at Ardmore
The Rattlers broke out with a 6-5 record in 2020. They look to take the next step against an Ardmore team with a new coach. Prediction: Tanner
--
Athens at Fort Payne
Athens loses a lot of production from last year's region championship team, and Fort Payne isn't an easy place to travel to and bring home a win. Prediction: Fort Payne
--
East Limestone at Rogers
You can always find consistency with Jeff Pugh's East Limestone Indians. Prediction: East Limestone
--
Elkmont at Randolph
After five wins in four seasons, Elkmont has a new coach in Michael Pendergrast. Prediction: Randolph
