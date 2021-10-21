Class 7A, Region 4: The top three are James Clemens (9-0, 6-0), Bob Jones (5-3, 5-1) and Florence (4-4, 4-2). If Huntsville (2-6, 2-4) beats Sparkman (3-5, 3-3) and Austin (3-5, 2-4) beats Bob Jones, there would be a three-way tie for fourth.
Playoff matchup with Region 3: Hoover (9-0, 6-0) hosts Thompson (9-0, 6-0) for the region championship Friday. Hewitt-Trussville (7-2, 4-2) plays at Oak Mountain (6-2, 4-2) to decide third place.
---
Class 6A, Region 8: The top three are Hartselle (9-0, 6-0), Muscle Shoals (7-1, 5-1) and Cullman (7-2, 5-1). Cullman visits Muscle Shoals on Friday to decide second place. The Decatur (3-5, 3-3) at Athens (4-5, 3-3) winner takes fourth place.
Playoff matchup with Region 6: Clay-Chalkville (8-0, 6-0) is the region champion. The next three will be, in some order to be determined, Gardendale (6-2, 3-2), Jackson-Olin (6-2, 3-2) and Pinson Valley (5-3, 3-2).
---
Class 5A, Region 8: Russellville (7-1, 5-0) and East Limestone (5-4, 5-1) are first and second. Right now Lee (4-4, 3-2) is third, but plays Russellville on Friday. Next are Ardmore (5-3, 2-3) and Mae Jemison (2-6, 2-3) which meet in Ardmore on Friday.
Playoff matchup with Region 6: Alexandria (8-0, 6-0) plays Leeds (9-0, 6-0) for the championship Friday. Center Point (6-3, 4-2) has third place. Moody (5-3, 3-3) visits Lincoln (5-4, 3-3) to decide fourth place.
---
Class 4A, Region 8: Brooks (8-0, 6-0) and Priceville (7-1, 5-1) have first and second. Fighting it out for third and fourth are Central (6-3, 3-3), West Limestone (5-3, 3-3), West Morgan (5-4, 3-3), Rogers (3-5, 2-4) and Deshler (2-6, 2-4). A five-way tie for third is possible if Priceville beats West Limestone on Thursday followed on Friday by Rogers beating West Morgan and Brooks beating Central.
Playoff matchup with Region 6: Good Hope (7-2, 5-0), Oneonta (8-1, 4-1) and Etowah (4-4, 4-1) are in the hunt for the championship. Good Hope visits Oneonta on Friday. Dora (5-3, 3-2) has fourth place.
---
Class 3A, Region 8: Lauderdale County (9-0, 6-0) and Phil Campbell (5-3, 4-1) have the top two spots. Danville (4-4, 2-3), Colbert Heights (3-5, 2-3), Clements (2-6, 2-3) and East Lawrence (2-6, 2-3) are in the hunt for third and fourth.
Playoff matchup with Region 6: Winfield (9-0, 6-0) is the class of this region. Behind the Pirates are Oakman (6-2, 5-1), J.B. Pennington (5-3, 4-2), Susan Moore (4-4, 3-3) and Vinemont (3-5, 3-3).
---
Class 2A, Region 7: Tanner (6-2, 5-0) travels to Pisgah (5-3, 4-1) with the championship going to the winner. Ider (6-3, 3-2) is behind the top two. The North Sand Mountain (3-5, 2-3) at Falkville (4-4, 2-3) winner gets fourth and the loser is eliminated.
Playoff matchup with Region 5: Midfield (7-2, 5-1) is the region champion. The next three spots are up for grabs between Lamar County (6-2, 3-2), Aliceville (5-3, 3-2), Sulligent (4-4, 3-2), Addison (5-4, 2-3) and Winston County (4-4, 2-3).
---
Class 2A, Region 8: Mars Hill (6-2, 5-0) and Lexington (7-2, 5-1) have first and second. Next are Colbert County (5-3, 3-2), Hatton (4-4, 2-3) and Red Bay (2-5, 2-3). Colbert County plays Red Bay on Friday. Hatton gets fourth with either a win over Sheffield or a Red Bay loss to Colbert County.
Playoff matchup with Region 6: Spring Garden (8-0, 6-0) is the region champion. The other three spots will be between Cleveland (6-2, 5-1), Sand Rock (6-2, 4-2) and Southeastern (5-3, 4-2). Cleveland plays Sand Rock on Friday. Southeastern plays Spring Garden.
---
Class 1A, Region 8: Decatur Heritage (7-2, 6-0) needs to beat Hackleburg (6-2, 5-1) to be region champion. If Hackleburg wins and R.A. Hubbard (5-3, 5-1) beats Shoals Christian (3-6, 2-4), there would be a three-way tie at the top. Phillips (3-6, 3-3) currently holds the No. 4 spot.
Playoff matchup with Region 6: Pickens County (7-1, 6-0) is the region champion. Meek (5-3, 4-2) has the tiebreaker over Hubbertville (6-2, 4-2) for second. Fourth place comes down to Marion County (6-3, 3-3) and South Lamar (3-5, 3-3). Marion County plays Brilliant (2-6, 2-4). South Lamar plays Pickens County.
