Priceville’s great start this season is finally getting some statewide attention.
The Bulldogs (4-0) make their first appearance in the Class 4A top 10 at No. 10. Also receiving votes in Class 4A are the West Morgan Rebels (4-0).
Priceville joins Hartselle as the only two area teams in this week’s rankings. Hartselle (4-0) took a big jump up in Class 6A from No. 9 last week to No. 6 this week. Also receiving votes in Class 6A are the Decatur Red Raiders (4-0).
Class 1A Decatur Heritage (2-2), which was ranked as high as No. 5 after opening with two wins, fell out of the top 10 this week after suffering its second straight loss.
Two other area teams receiving votes are Tanner (3-1) and Hatton (3-0) both in Class 2A.
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Auburn (18); 4-0; 233
2. Fairhope (1); 4-0; 155
3. Opelika; 4-0; 145
4. Central-Phenix City; 3-1; 126
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-1; 124
6. Hoover; 3-1; 119
7. Thompson (1); 2-2; 116
8. Bob Jones; 3-1; 55
9. Enterprise; 2-2; 41
10. Dothan; 3-1; 18
Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Co. (3-1) 5, Foley (2-2) 2, Sparkman (3-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (20); 4-0; 240
2. Mountain Brook; 4-0; 176
3. Saraland; 4-0; 161
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 4-0; 137
5. Theodore; 4-0; 121
6. Hartselle; 4-0; 86
7. Gardendale; 2-1; 74
8. Pinson Valley; 1-2; 54
9. Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 35
10. Benjamin Russell; 3-0; 19
Others receiving votes: Briarwood (2-2) 7, Carver-Montgomery (3-0) 6, Center Point (4-0) 6, Decatur (4-0) 3, Helena (3-1) 3, Homewood (3-1) 3, Oxford (3-1) 3, Spanish Fort (2-2) 3, McGill-Toolen (1-2) 2, Pike Road (2-2) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (20); 4-0; 240
2. Leeds; 4-0; 162
3. Ramsay; 3-1; 147
4. Guntersville; 4-0; 143
5. Moody; 4-0; 100
6. Pleasant Grove; 2-1; 99
7. Gulf Shores; 3-1; 79
8. Vigor; 3-1; 63
9. Eufaula; 3-0; 59
10. Arab; 4-0; 35
Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (2-1) 4, Headland (3-1) 4, Beauregard (4-0) 2, Alexandria (1-2) 1, Demopolis (3-1) 1, Faith-Mobile (2-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 4-0; 223
2. Handley (4); 4-0; 183
3. Andalusia; 4-0; 158
4. Northside; 4-0; 135
5. Oneonta; 4-0; 117
6. Anniston; 4-0; 111
7. Montgomery Aca.; 3-1; 62
8. Orange Beach; 2-0; 48
9. Jacksonville; 2-2; 26
10. Priceville; 4-0; 20
Others receiving votes: Cherokee Co. (3-1) 18, Bayside Aca. (4-0) 8, Deshler (4-0) 8, Etowah (3-1) 8, T.R. Miller (3-1) 6, West Morgan (4-0) 5, Rogers (4-0) 3, American Chr. (3-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (16); 2-1; 220
2. Mars Hill Bible (2); 3-1; 165
3. St. James; 3-1; 144
4. Gordo (1); 3-1; 133
5. Opp; 3-1; 110
6. Mobile Chr.; 3-1; 102
7. Winfield; 2-1; 78
8. Straughn; 3-0; 71
9. Houston Aca.; 3-0; 52
10. Thomasville; 3-0; 26
Others receiving votes: Dadeville (1 first-place vote) (3-0) 14, Fayette Co. (4-0) 11, Excel (2-1) 4, Trinity (3-1) 4, Lauderdale Co. (3-1) 3, Walter Wellborn (2-1) 2, Alabama Chr. (1-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (20); 3-0; 240
2. Highland Home; 4-0; 180
3. Ariton; 3-1; 155
4. Pisgah; 3-0; 132
5. B.B. Comer; 3-1; 86
6. Aliceville; 3-1; 81
7. G.W. Long; 2-1; 71
8. Lanett; 2-2; 49
9. Clarke Co.; 1-2; 45
10. J.U. Blacksher; 3-1; 44
Others receiving votes: Isabella (3-0) 17, Cleveland (2-1) 11, Vincent (4-0) 10, Reeltown (2-1) 6, Tanner (3-1) 6, Hatton (3-0) 5, Lamar Co. (3-1) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Elba (13); 4-0; 219
2. Leroy (7); 3-0; 201
3. Linden; 4-0; 142
4. Brantley; 3-1; 137
5. Sweet Water; 2-1; 112
6. Valley Head; 3-0; 89
7. Pickens Co.; 3-1; 82
8. Spring Garden; 3-1; 71
9. Meek; 4-0; 39
10. Loachapoka; 4-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Georgiana (4-0) 10, Millry (3-1) 8, Cedar Bluff (3-1) 7, Wadley (2-2) 6, Decatur Heritage (2-2) 1, Lynn (2-1) 1.
