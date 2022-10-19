The Priceville Bulldogs are the No. 4-ranked team in Class 4A for a third straight week.
The Bulldogs (9-0) travel to Huntsville on Friday to play the Randolph Raiders (7-1) for the Region 8 championship.
That game is now a battle of ranked teams. Randolph enters the state rankings at No.10 this week. This is the first time Randolph has ever been ranked.
Priceville is joined in the rankings by two other Morgan County teams. Austin (7-2) remains at No. 7 in Class 7A. Hartselle (9-0) stays at No. 6 in Class 6A.
The only other area team to receive votes this week is West Morgan (7-1). West Morgan’s loss was to No. 9 Deshler (9-0). One of West Morgan’s wins was in the season opener over Randolph, 41-21.
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (16); 7-2; 217
2. Hoover (2); 8-1; 169
3. Central-Phenix City (1); 7-2; 161
4. Auburn; 7-1; 129
5. Fairhope; 7-1; 112
6. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-3; 96
7. Austin; 7-2; 68
8. Prattville; 6-2; 63
9. Enterprise; 5-3; 30
10. Florence; 7-2; 26
Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (4-4) 4, Dothan (5-3) 3, Foley (5-3) 3, Tuscaloosa Co. (5-3) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (12); 8-0; 202
2. Clay-Chalkville (4); 7-1; 173
3. Theodore; 8-0; 148
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 9-0; 134
5. Mountain Brook (1); 7-1; 125
6. Hartselle (1); 9-0; 108
7. Muscle Shoals; 7-1; 65
8. Center Point; 7-1; 49
9. Gardendale; 6-2; 36
10. Carver-Montgomery; 7-1; 15
Others receiving votes: Homewood (6-2) 10, Helena (6-2) 6, Pinson Valley (5-3) 6, Benjamin Russell (6-2) 4, Fort Payne (7-1) 1, Spanish Fort (6-3) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (19); 8-0; 228
2. Leeds; 8-0; 165
3. Pleasant Grove; 7-1; 136
4. Ramsay; 7-2; 117
5. Moody; 8-1; 110
6. Gulf Shores; 7-1; 105
7. Faith-Mobile; 7-1; 66
8. Arab; 8-1; 55
9. Demopolis; 8-1; 32
10. Charles Henderson; 7-1; 24
Others receiving votes: Guntersville (6-2) 20, Fairview (7-1) 15, Beauregard (7-1) 5, Central-Clay Co. (6-2) 5.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 9-0; 214
2. Anniston (3); 8-0; 173
3. Andalusia (1); 9-0; 161
4. Priceville; 9-0; 120
5. Handley; 8-1; 108
6. Jacksonville; 6-2; 82
7. T.R. Miller; 7-1; 78
8. Cherokee Co.; 7-1; 62
9. Deshler; 9-0; 45
10. Randolph; 7-1; 15
Others receiving votes: Jackson (6-2) 8, American Chr. (7-2) 4, Northside (6-2) 4, West Morgan (7-1) 4, Etowah (6-2) 2, Oneonta (7-1) 2, Bibb Co. (6-3) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (14); 8-1; 205
2. Gordo (2); 8-1; 163
3. Piedmont (1); 6-2; 153
4. Houston Aca. (1); 8-0; 126
5. Winfield; 7-1; 123
6. St. James; 7-2; 81
7. Dadeville (1); 7-0; 78
8. Excel; 8-0; 67
9. Randolph Co.; 8-0; 39
10. Opp; 6-2; 27
Others receiving votes: Madison Aca. (6-2) 13, Straughn (6-2) 3, J.B. Pennington (8-1) 2, Pike Co. (5-2) 1, Thomasville (6-2) 1, Trinity (7-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (19); 8-0; 228
2. Highland Home; 9-0; 171
3. Ariton; 8-1; 151
4. Aliceville; 8-1; 130
5. Reeltown; 6-1; 105
6. B.B. Comer; 7-2; 86
7. Vincent; 8-1; 78
8. G.W. Long; 6-2; 46
9. Pisgah; 6-2; 41
10. Southeastern-Blount; 8-0; 23
Others receiving votes: Lexington (7-1) 17, Isabella (6-2) 7.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Elba (14); 8-0; 212
2. Leroy (5); 7-0; 186
3. Linden; 7-0; 151
4. Brantley; 6-2; 121
5. Valley Head; 8-0; 105
6. Spring Garden; 8-1; 90
7. Meek; 8-0; 78
8. Sweet Water; 5-2; 58
9. Millry; 8-1; 45
10. Loachapoka; 7-1; 16
Others receiving votes: Lynn (7-1) 11, Maplesville (6-2) 9, Pickens Co. (6-3) 1.
