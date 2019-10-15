A bounce-back victory over region rival Huntsville has helped the Austin Black Bears move up in this week’s state rankings.
Austin (6-1) defeated Huntsville, 45-16, and is No. 9 in Class 7A in the rankings from the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Austin, which was No. 10 last week, hosts region rival Bob Jones (3-5) on Friday.
The only other area team that is ranked this week is Decatur Heritage at No. 6 in Class 1A. The Eagles (8-0) are on the road Friday at region rival Gaylesville (1-6).
Two other area teams received votes, Athens (6-1) in Class 6A and Priceville (5-2) in Class 4A. Both teams are on the road Friday for important region games.
Athens visits No. 2 Muscle Shoals (8-0) with the Class 6A, Region 7 championship on the line. Priceville travels to DAR (2-5) needing a win to keep its Class 4A, Region 7 championship dreams alive.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (19); 7-0; 262
2. McGill-Toolen (3); 7-0; 212
3. Central-Phenix City (1); 7-1; 187
4. Hoover; 6-1; 167
5. Mountain Brook; 7-0; 137
6. Sparkman; 7-0; 114
7. Prattville; 6-1; 78
8. Theodore; 6-1; 62
9. Austin; 6-1; 59
10. James Clemens; 5-2; 16
Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (5-2) 12, Auburn (5-2) 4, Lee-Montgomery (6-2) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (22); 8-0; 273
2. Muscle Shoals (1); 8-0; 207
3. Oxford; 7-0; 182
4. Hueytown; 7-0; 164
5. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 136
6. Blount; 6-1; 106
7. Opelika; 6-1; 92
8. Gardendale; 6-1; 48
9. Helena; 6-1; 29
10. St. Paul's; 5-2; 24
Others receiving votes: Stanhope Elmore (7-1) 18, Bessemer City (6-1) 12, Fort Payne (6-1) 7, Athens (6-1) 5, Clay-Chalkville (5-2) 5, Dothan (5-2) 3.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jasper (21); 7-0; 270
2. Ramsay (2); 7-1; 211
3. Bibb Co.; 8-0; 183
4. Pleasant Grove; 6-1; 134
5. Central-Clay Co.; 5-2; 108
6. Alexandria; 6-0; 101
7. Etowah; 7-1; 87
8. Russellville; 6-1; 51
9. Faith-Mobile; 7-0; 47
10. Mortimer Jordan; 6-2; 23
Others receiving votes: Madison Aca. (5-2) 20, Briarwood (6-1) 16, Madison Co. (6-2) 16, Hamilton (6-1) 14, Sylacauga (7-1) 14, Center Point (6-2) 11, Jackson (4-3) 5.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (23); 7-0; 276
2. American Chr.; 7-0; 207
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 8-0; 184
4. Northside; 7-1; 144
5. Jacksonville; 6-2; 138
6. Deshler; 6-2; 127
7. Good Hope; 6-1; 80
8. Andalusia; 5-3; 53
9. Williamson; 5-2; 27
10. Brooks; 4-3; 21
Others receiving votes: Anniston (4-3) 12, Hokes Bluff (5-2) 12, Lincoln (5-2) 10, Fayette Co. (5-2) 6, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-4) 5, Priceville (5-2) 4, Fairview (5-2) 2, Oneonta (4-3) 2, Talladega (4-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (21); 7-0; 267
2. Gordo (2); 7-0; 207
3. Pike Co.; 7-0; 184
4. Randolph Co.; 6-1; 161
5. Flomaton; 6-1; 136
6. Pike Road; 8-0; 116
7. Providence Chr.; 7-1; 75
8. Susan Moore; 8-0; 58
9. Walter Wellborn; 7-1; 53
10. St. James; 6-1; 20
Others receiving votes: Fultondale (6-1) 19, Geraldine (5-2) 8, Lauderdale Co. (7-1) 4, Midfield (4-2) 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (22); 7-0; 273
2. Ohatchee (1); 6-0; 191
3. Reeltown; 8-0; 182
4. Leroy; 6-1; 150
5. Aliceville; 6-1; 104
6. Collinsville; 6-1; 97
7. Red Bay; 7-0; 84
8. Luverne; 6-1; 69
9. Highland Home; 6-1; 56
10. G.W. Long; 7-0; 53
Others receiving votes: Addison (6-2) 28, Ranburne (7-0) 16, J.U. Blacksher (7-1) 7, Ariton (6-2) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (22); 7-0; 273
2. Sweet Water (1); 6-0; 207
3. Lanett; 7-0; 181
4. Isabella; 7-0; 127
5. Spring Garden; 6-1; 123
6. Decatur Heritage; 8-0; 111
7. Pickens Co.; 6-1; 107
8. Brantley; 6-1; 72
9. South Lamar; 6-1; 46
10. Maplesville; 5-2; 45
Others receiving votes: Millry (6-1) 16, Waterloo (7-1) 2, Donoho (5-1) 1
