Football will be on display at Ogle Stadium on Thursday when Decatur hosts Sparkman in a spring game at 7 p.m.
Admission is $8 and tickets are only available online at www.gofan.co.
Decatur head coach Jere Adcock will be starting his 26th season this fall as head coach of the Red Raiders. Sparkman head coach Laron White, who once served on Adcock’s staff at Decatur, will be starting his fifth season leading the Senators. He previously coached 14 seasons at Tanner.
Adcock’s career record is 174-110. White’s is 173-48.
