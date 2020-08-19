Regions for 2020-2021
Class 7A, Region 4: Austin (7-4 last season), Bob Jones (4-6), Florence (7-5), Grissom (3-7), Huntsville (6-4), James Clemens (9-3), Sparkman (8-3), Albertville (5-6). Combined 2019 records: 49-38.
Class 6A, Region 8: Decatur (2-8), Hartselle (4-7), Athens (8-4), Columbia (0-10), Cullman (6-6), Muscle Shoals (12-1), Buckhorn (4-7), Hazel Green (1-9). Combined records: 37-52.
Class 5A, Region 8: Brewer (3-7), Ardmore (2-8), East Limestone (4-6), Lawrence County (4-6), Lee (1-9), Mae Jemison (5-6), Russellville (8-3). Combined records: 27-45.
Class 4A, Region 8: Priceville (8-4), West Morgan (3-7), West Limestone (6-4), Brooks (6-5), Central-Florence (3-8), Deshler (9-4), Rogers (3-8), Wilson (2-7). Combined records: 40-47.
Class 3A, Region 8: Danville (5-6), Clements (6-5), East Lawrence (5-5), Elkmont (1-9), Colbert Heights (6-5), Lauderdale County (9-3), Phil Campbell (4-6). Combined records: 36-39.
Class 2A, Region 7: Falkville (7-5), Tanner (1-9), Ider (2-8), North Sand Mountain (9-4), Pisgah (4-7), Section (3-7), Whitesburg Christian (first season). Combined records: 26-40.
Class 2A, Region 8: Hatton (5-5), Colbert County (6-5), Sheffield (6-5), Tharptown (2-7), Red Bay (12-1), Mars Hill Bible (14-1), Lexington (1-9). Combined records: 46-33.
Class 1A, Region 8: Decatur Heritage (12-1), R.A. Hubbard (5-5), Cherokee (0-10), Hackleburg (5-7), Phillips (2-8), Shoals Christian (1-9), Vina (3-8), Waterloo (8-3). Combined records: 36-51.
RANKINGS
The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points (*—team played in a different classification last season):
--
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 12-1; 285
2. Central-Phenix City (1); 12-2; 203
3. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-4; 186
4. Hoover; 10-3; 178
5. Auburn; 9-4; 144
6. Fairhope; 6-5; 106
7. James Clemens; 9-3; 59
8. Dothan*; 8-3; 55
9. Theodore; 8-3; 41
10. Prattville; 9-3; 27
Others receiving votes: Austin (7-4) 23, Daphne* (5-5) 20, Spain Park (4-6) 18, Sparkman (8-3) 8, Florence (7-5) 6, Oak Mountain (4-6) 4, Vestavia Hills (7-4) 3, Enterprise (5-6) 2.
--
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Oxford (18); 14-1; 267
2. Mountain Brook* (5); 8-3; 222
3. Pinson Valley; 10-3; 160
4. Blount; 8-3; 151
5. McGill-Toolen* (1); 11-1; 146
6. Opelika; 11-2; 141
7. Eufaula; 9-3; 54
8. Clay-Chalkville; 10-3; 47
9. Spanish Fort; 9-5; 38
10. Gardendale; 8-4; 37
Others receiving votes: Saraland (10-1) 33, Lee-Montgomery* (7-3) 22, Muscle Shoals (12-1) 19, Stanhope Elmore (9-3) 15, Briarwood* (12-2) 8, Park Crossing (5-8) 8.
--
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (12); 13-2; 244
2. Pleasant Grove (8); 13-2; 238
3. St. Paul's* (3); 8-4; 199
4. Ramsay; 10-3; 177
5. UMS-Wright* (1); 14-0; 126
6. Guntersville; 8-3; 81
7. Andalusia*; 10-4; 76
8. Faith-Mobile; 11-1; 75
9 (tie). Alexandria; 8-3; 45
9 (tie). Fairview*; 9-3; 45
Others receiving votes: Tallassee (5-4) 23, Center Point (9-4) 16, Fairfield (3-7) 7, Pike Road* (11-1) 7, Carroll-Ozark (3-6) 4, Demopolis (7-4) 4, Sylacauga (8-3) 1.
--
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (8); 11-2; 206
2. Bibb Co.* (9); 12-1; 205
3. Vigor* (4); 4-7; 188
4. Etowah*; 9-2; 153
5. Jacksonville (3); 12-3; 119
6. Deshler; 9-4; 116
7. Gordo*; 12-1; 73
8. Madison Co.*; 10-3; 66
9. Madison Aca.*; 5-6; 65
10. Anniston; 9-5; 61
Others receiving votes: Williamson (7-4) 50, Good Hope (8-3) 28, Geneva* (8-3) 20, Cherokee Co. (6-4) 6, Priceville (8-4) 6, Mobile Chr.* (9-5) 4, St. James* (10-2) 2.
--
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (24); 14-1; 288
2. Fyffe*; 15-0; 215
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen*; 7-5; 173
4. Catholic-Montgomery*; 12-1; 163
5. T.R. Miller; 9-5; 136
6. Providence Chr.; 10-2; 130
7. Pike Co.; 10-1; 66
8. Walter Wellborn; 12-2; 53
9. Reeltown*; 13-2; 50
10. Flomaton; 11-2; 42
Others receiving votes: Ohatchee* (10-1) 31, Opp (4-7) 14, New Brockton* (5-6) 4, Collinsville* (12-2) 2, Excel (3-7) 1.
--
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (18); 11-3; 269
2. Lanett* (4); 14-0; 217
3. Mars Hill Bible*; 14-1; 176
4. Randolph Co.* (2); 11-2; 169
5. Red Bay; 12-1; 141
6. Ariton; 10-3; 103
7. G.W. Long; 10-3; 86
8. Luverne; 11-1; 53
9. Addison; 8-3; 39
10. Spring Garden*; 11-2; 39
Others receiving votes: Clarke Co.* (2-8) 33, Elba* (8-4) 15, North Sand Mountain (9-4) 14, Falkville* (7-5) 5, Westbrook Chr. (8-4) 5, Highland Home (3-7) 3, J.U. Blacksher (9-3) 1.
--
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (16); 11-2; 261
2. Sweet Water (7); 11-2; 227
3. Pickens Co.; 11-3; 182
4. Maplesville (1); 9-3; 175
5. Linden; 6-5; 128
6. Decatur Heritage; 12-1; 123
7. Cedar Bluff*; 7-4; 110
8. Notasulga; 6-5; 79
9. Southern Choctaw*; 4-6; 30
10. Marengo; 6-5; 21
Others receiving votes: Fruitdale (5-6) 20, South Lamar (10-2) 10, Donoho (9-2) 2.
