Mitchell Knox is not much for dwelling on the past.
He’s a football coach and the past is — well — the past. Coaching is usually about looking straight ahead.
The Austin assistant coach will get a friendly reminder about the past tonight when the Decatur Red Raiders visit for the annual River City Rivalry showdown.
Decatur defensive coordinator Levi Terry was a linebacker for Austin from 1996-1998. Knox was his position coach.
“He’s one of the best,” Knox said. “What a great young man.”
Knox himself was one of the best when he was a star linebacker at Oxford and then Jacksonville State. His specialty is defense, but he’s an expert on getting the most out of players.
“He’s an incredible coach who has turned a lot of young men into good football players,” Terry said. “He has an amazing talent for turning good players into great players.
“When you play for him it was always easy to tell that he cares for you. That makes you work extra hard because you want to please him.”
Tonight's game will be the 28th Austin-Decatur game for the 64-year-old Knox and it will be his last. He retired as a teacher last spring. He has stayed on as a volunteer coach for one more football season.
“I’m close to this senior class and thought I would like to see them finish their careers,” Knox said. “They are a fun group to be around.”
The Knox career at Austin has not been all about football. Over the years at various times he’s coached basketball, baseball, soccer, wrestling and golf.
In all those different sports over all those years there has always been that rivalry with the Red Raiders. It’s always competitive no matter if it’s on the football field, basketball court or soccer pitch.
That’s the way Knox prefers it. That kind of rivalry defined his high school and college experience. In high school, Oxford’s biggest rival was Anniston. In college at Jacksonville State, the big rival was Troy State.
Knox was an All-State linebacker at Oxford in 1972 and 1973. He played on JSU’s 1977 team that played for the NCAA Division II national championship.
In 1993, Knox found his way to North Alabama as a member of the coaching staff at Austin. Dyer Carlisle was in his fifth season as Austin’s head coach. Knox’ timing could not have been any better. That year was one of the best for high school football in the city of Decatur.
Austin and Decatur both marched through the first nine games of the season without a misstep heading in their showdown in the last week of the regular season. The Black Bears survived a tough season opener vs. Huntsville with a 10-9 win. Three weeks later they left Hartselle with a close 23-16 victory.
The Red Raiders were coached by Steve Rivers, who was in his 13th season. Decatur dodged a bullet with a 19-14 season opening win at Athens. Two weeks later the Red Raiders got a hard fought 14-7 victory at Etowah County in Attalla.
Both teams notched their ninth victories of the season in impressive fashion. Decatur beat Coffee, 41-0. Austin whipped Lee, 27-0. That set in motion a week of excitement anticipation for the big game. Decatur was ranked No. 2 in Class 6A behind Lee-Montgomery. Austin was three spots behind the Red Raiders at No. 5.
Austin and Decatur played in different areas in 1993. Both teams had wrapped up spots in the playoffs. That meant the game was all about the city championship.
A large chunk of the city’s population turned out to see it. An estimated 12,000 showed up. Since Decatur City Schools lists Ogle’s capacity at 8,000, social distancing was not a consideration.
“Ogle Stadium was electric that night,” Knox said. “I will never forget the atmosphere for that game. When I looked out the dressing room door before we went out to warm up and saw all those people, I couldn’t believe it.
“It reminded me of my games in high school at Oxford when we played Anniston or my games at Jax State when we played Troy. It was one of those type games that you remember forever.”
In one of the many stories that appeared in The Decatur Daily in the days before kickoff, Carlisle talked about his coaching staff and the impact that Knox had made in his first season.
“He’s really added a spark to us. He’s a winner,” Carlisle said.
The showdown at Ogle saw Austin strike first on a 26-yard run by Brandon Voss with 6:24 left in the first quarter. Shane Seamons’ PAT made it 7-0.
The Red Raiders answered with a 12-play, 80-yard drive for a touchdown on a Willie Pointer five-yard run. Joey Evans’ kick tied the game at 7-7.
The game turned in the second quarter when Decatur’s Antonio Langford broke free for a 72-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 with 8:57 to go until halftime.
The Red Raiders added a touchdown before intermission on Greg King’s 25-yard run. That made it 21-7 and that would be the final score.
“I think we had played that game over and over in our minds before we even got to the stadium,” Knox said. “We just didn’t have any energy that night.”
Decatur beat Lee, 21-14, in the first round of the playoffs. The Red Raiders fell in the second round, 22-8, to Shades Valley. Decatur ended with an 11-1 record.
Austin got a first round win over Johnson, 24-14. The Black Bears went out in the second round with a 20-0 loss to West End. Austin finished at 10-2.
Carlisle stayed one more season at Austin. His 1994 team went 4-7 with a trip to the playoffs. He left before the start of the 1995 school year to take and administration job in Homewood. Vance Roberson was promoted to head coach.
Knox stayed through the six years of the Roberson Era and then three years under Joe Gaddis. He was there for six years with David Norwood. This is his 11th season as part of Jeremy Perkins’ staff.
That’s five head coaches and seven of Austin’s 12 region championships.
Roberson was Terry's head coach. The Black Bears went 9-2 in Terry's sophomore season. After opening with a 7-0 loss at Huntsville, the Black Bears won nine straight, including a 13-10 win over Decatur. The season ended with a 38-14 loss to Hewitt-Trussville in the first round of the playoffs.
The Black Bears were 4-7 in 1997 and 2-9 in Terry's senior season in 1998 with two losses to Decatur. Terry was a first-team All-State selection by the Birmingham News.
“The game has changed a lot since I played for Coach Knox,” Terry said. “Offenses do things today that you never would have thought about in 1998. But the foundation of what I am as a coach was set by what I learned from Coach Knox.
“He’s still supportive of me. Every time I see him it’s a joy to talk with him. He’s a special person and respected by coaches all around the state.”
