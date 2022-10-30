D221022 Brewer Football TH (8).JPG
Brewer, pictured earlier this season, defeated Morgan County to wrap up the regular season on Friday. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]

DANVILLE — Lukas Simpson and Austyn Holmes rushed for three touchdowns each as Brewer wrapped up its regular season with a 56-0 win over Morgan County foe Danville on Friday.

