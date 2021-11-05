TANNER — Alex Guster rushed for four touchdowns as Tanner opened the Class 2A playoffs with a 35-27 win over Lamar County on Friday.
With his team leading 28-27 late in the fourth quarter, Guster broke off a long touchdown run to extend the Tanner lead to 35-27 with less than three minutes to play.
Lamar County drove deep into Tanner territory on its ensuing drive but couldn’t come up with the touchdown and 2-point conversion necessary to force overtime.
Skylar Townsend added a touchdown reception for Tanner (8-3), who travels to powerhouse Mars Hill for next week’s second round. Mars Hill (8-3), a 48-13 winner over Sand Rock, is the defending Class 2A state champion.
Center Point 66, East Limestone 36: Troy Bruce and the Center Point Eagles ran wild on Friday, piling up 430 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in an opening-round victory over East Limestone in the Class 5A playoffs.
Center Point opened the scoring with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Jabari Collier to Harold Holloman with 9:42 to play in the first quarter.
East Limestone tied the game at 7-7 on a 40-yard pass from Gage Hill to Barrett Brown with 6:09 remaining in the first and then Bruce took over.
Bruce scored five of Center Point’s six rushing touchdowns in the first half, scoring from 60, 18, 24, 1 and 66 yards. Collier added a 24-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as Center Point built a 45-7 halftime lead.
Bruce’s sixth rushing touchdown, a 42-yarder, came with 8:27 left to play in the third.
Jordan Gardner then scored four straight rushing touchdowns for East Limestone, finding the end zone from 1, 2, 8 and 16 yards.
Center Point closed out the game, and East Limestone’s season, with touchdown runs from Collier (23 yards) and Malik Brown (five yards).
Center Point finished with 567 yards of total offense to East Limestone’s 406. Fortune Wheeler led the Indians with 95 yards on 20 carries. Gardner finished with 70 yards on 17 rushes.
East Limestone’s season ends at 5-6. Center Point (8-3) will face Ramsay in next week’s second round.
Alexandria 52, Ardmore 6: Alexandria scored in all three phases of the game, rolling off 52 straight points to bring Ardmore’s season to an end in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday.
The unbeaten Valley Cubs got on the board with a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown with 10:28 to play in the opening quarter. A 38-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 14-0 with 6:50 to go in the first and Alexandria never looked back.
A 26-yard field goal and 2-yard touchdown run extended the lead to 24-0 with 6:44 left in the opening half. After forcing a quick stop on defense on Ardmore’s ensuing possession, Alexandria returned a Tiger punt 35 yards for a 31-0 lead.
The Valley Cubs pushed the halftime lead to 38-0 with a 20-yard touchdown pass with 2:19 to play in the second quarter.
Alexandria added a pair of long touchdowns on a 65-yard run and 40-yard pass in the second half before Ardmore’s Brody Dunn got the Tigers on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run with 6:34 to play.
Alexandria outgained Ardmore 333-155 in total offense while forcing a pair of turnovers.
Ardmore’s season ends at 7-4. Alexandria (11-0) will face Parker (10-1) in next week’s second round.
Spring Garden 55, Hatton 20: Three players scored rushing touchdowns for Hatton as the Hornets were eliminated from the Class 2A playoffs on Friday.
Quarterback Briley Kerby, Carsen Reed and Tesean Love had one rushing touchdown each as the Hornets rolled up 245 yards of rushing offense.
Spring Garden proved to be too much, though, rushing for 234 yards while passing for 192 more.
Hatton’s season comes to an end at 5-6. Spring Garden (11-0) advances to face Aliceville (8-3) next week.
• In other local action, Clements fell to Winfield 62-14 in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs, ending the season at 4-6. Winfield (11-0) advances to face Ohatchee in next week’s second round.
