Two Morgan County natives have been named to Sun Belt All-Conference football teams.
Troy’s Kaleb Barker is the first-team quarterback. The Priceville native threw for 30 touchdowns and 3,628 yards in his final season.
Troy defensive lineman Marcus Webb was named to the third-team defense. The Decatur native, who played at Austin, finished his senior season with 26 tackles, eight tackles for losses and six quarterback sacks.
