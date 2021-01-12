Half of the players chosen for the Alabama Super All-State team have a future that could include time on the SEC Network.
Leading the way are six players who have signed with SEC schools. They are Pleasant Valley defensive back GaQuincy McKinstry and Mobile Christian linebacker Deontae Lawson both with Alabama, Blount defensive lineman Lee Hunter with Auburn, American Christian defensive back Kamari Lassiter with Georgia, Pleasant Grove wide receiver Chris Lewis with Kentucky and Ramsay defensive back Jeremiah Williams with Florida.
Mars Hill Bible running back Peyton Higgins, the only north Alabama representative on the team, will play at Troy. St. Paul’s athlete Javonte Graves-Billips signed to play at Army.
Pleasant Grove quarterback Zyquez Perryman is uncommitted. Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins signed to play baseball at Mississippi State.
The only two juniors on the team are Jeremiah Alexander and Connor Harrell both from 7A state champion Thompson. Alexander, a linebacker, had been committed to Alabama, but withdrew the commitment last October. Harrell is an uncommitted quarterback.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association selects the team that represents the best of the All-State teams released in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.